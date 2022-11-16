NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) catches a touchdown as Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) defends in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Nov. 10, 2022.

 Bob Donnan/USA Today Sports

It was a rough five-day stretch for the Falcons.

Atlanta (4-6) lost to the Chargers and Panthers to fall out of first place in the NFC South Division and enter Sunday’s 1 p.m. home game against the Chicago Bears (3-7) in danger of falling out of playoff contention.

