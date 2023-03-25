LILBURN — Reece Newberry went 6-for-6 and the Providence Christian baseball team completed a three-game, Region 8-AA series sweep of Union County with 13-0 (five innings) and 11-2 victories in a Friday doubleheader.
Newberry was 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs in Game 1, then went 3-for-3 with a stolen base and an RBI in the nightcap.
Providence has won five straight games, improving to 5-1 in region play.
Caleb Lee (3-for-3, three runs), Keegan de Mayo (1-for-2, home run, three RBIs, two runs, walk) and A.J. Cantrell (2-for-3, double, two runs, RBI) had big games in the opener, and de Mayo was the winning pitcher. He struck out six and gave up one hit in five innings.
In Game 2, Brady Williams (2-for-3, two doubles, RBI), de Mayo (hit, two runs, two stolen bases), Santos Wade (hit, run, RBI) and Brian Oh (one hit, three runs) joined Newberry with big games at the plate. Peyton Rogers pitched five innings for the win, striking out six and giving up one earned run on three hits. Cantrell pitched the final two innings with two strikeouts, allowing one hit and no runs.
