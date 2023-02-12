Georgia Tech enters the 2023 college baseball season with a lineup of new faces — including a large incoming class of 16 freshmen and four transfers.
Ranked as the No. 3 recruiting class in the country by Perfect Game, the Yellow Jackets hope that class will help them improve upon last season’s 36-24 record while filling in the gaps left behind by the team’s eight 2022 Major League Baseball draftees.
The Yellow Jackets are ranked No. 23 in Division I by Collegiate Baseball, but behind five other Atlantic Coast Conference teams. The Yellow Jackets finished 16-16 in conference play last season, winning series over No. 2 Virginia, No. 3 Miami and No. 13 Florida State but dropping series to ACC opponents like Duke and Clemson.
An ACC-leading eight Georgia Tech players were selected in the 2022 MLB draft — including catcher Kevin Parada, the Yellow Jackets’ 2022 leader in RBIs and runs. Parada went 11th overall to the New York Mets. Infielder Chandler Simpson, whose .433 batting average led the team last season, went to the Tampa Bay Rays as the 70th pick.
“Now is there a Kevin Parada in this [year’s] lineup? No, but I think they’ll be enough guys that we’ll be a good team,” Georgia Tech head coach Danny Hall said. “We’re going to count on some guys that haven’t played regularly all the time, or it’s going to be one of these freshmen that ends up working hard and competing and getting opportunities and taking advantage of their opportunities.”
The large incoming class includes several players with Gwinnett ties. Buford Wolves alumni new to the Yellow Jackets roster include freshmen Brant Baughcum, Riley Stanford and Jackson Gaspard, in addition to Tennessee transfer Nathan Smith. Mercer transfer Angelo DiSpigna played high school baseball at Brookwood, while incoming freshman Carson Ballard is a Wesleyan graduate.
Both returning players and new incoming Yellow Jackets will be looking to make a quick impact. The No. 3 ranked recruiting class is the highest in program history.
Hall emphasized a focus on defense for the Yellow Jackets this season, paired with an ability to manufacture runs off bunts and steals. He pointed to Oklahoma and Notre Dame as examples of this style of play.
“We need to be a way better pitching team and play way better defense, particularly infield defense, than we did last year,” Hall said.
In replacing players like Parada, Simpson and other draftees, Hall has spent the fall evaluating the Yellow Jackets roster and bullpen. Redshirt freshman Kristian Campbell is the projected starter at second base, said Hall, and competition at first base has been tight throughout the fall. Hall has evaluated players like redshirt sophomore Jackson Finley, junior Jack Giesler, freshman Carsten Sabathia and sophomore Nicholas Romano at the position.
DiSpigna, a senior, was primarily a first baseman for the Bears, but has been playing left field for the Yellow Jackets this fall.
“He’s played well out there,” said Hall.
For the catching position, Hall said senior Jack Rubenstein is the team’s projected starter. Freshman Tyler Minnick, the ranked as Georgia’s No. 2 catcher in the class of 2023 by Perfect Game, also joined the team as a mid-year enrollee and has been catching throughout the fall alongside Rubenstein and redshirt freshman Nathan Smith, said Hall.
In the bullpen, Hall said the team has been evaluating around eight players to narrow down to four or five hurlers heading into the spring, extending the innings of several players who have previously functioned as relievers.
“I think he has the chance to be an ace,” Hall said of sophomore Logan McGuire, who made 18 appearances and started four games as a freshman, with a 4-2 record and 7.02 ERA, with 36 strikeouts and four walks.
Hall also highlighted sophomores Camron Hill and Aeden Finateri as pitchers the team is looking to step into bigger roles. Sophomore Code Carwile is another, but is dealing with a knee issue. He’s “starting to play catch again,” said Hall. “He’s probably going to be a little bit behind coming out of the gate.”
Junior Dalton Smith, who was limited to just eight appearances due to injury last year, pitches “swing and miss stuff” said Hall, and junior Dawson Brown, who appeared in 28 games in 2022 as one of Georgia Tech’s main closers, has a “heavy sinking fastball.” Hall is looking at the strengths of both pitchers, as well, and looking to extend their pitching beyond an inning or two.
“The next three weeks, the biggest thing we’re going to have to decide is who’s going to pitch the ninth inning, who do we have confidence in trying to be a closer,” Hall said.
With a lineup of young players and several players returning from 2022 injuries, Georgia Tech is on the cusp of several top-25 rankings.
“That’s a good thing,” Hall said. “If I was voting in a poll, I probably wouldn’t rank us right now either. We have to prove ourselves to see where we’re going to go.”
The Yellow Jackets ended the 2022 season with a 9-6 loss to No. 1 Tennessee at the NCAA Regionals. Georgia Tech will open this spring season hosting Miami (Ohio) on Friday, Feb. 17, at 4 p.m.
