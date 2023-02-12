Practice_012723_DK-276-1024x682.jpg

Georgia Tech's Drew Compton during a recent practice ahead of the 2023 season.

 Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics

Georgia Tech enters the 2023 college baseball season with a lineup of new faces — including a large incoming class of 16 freshmen and four transfers.

Ranked as the No. 3 recruiting class in the country by Perfect Game, the Yellow Jackets hope that class will help them improve upon last season’s 36-24 record while filling in the gaps left behind by the team’s eight 2022 Major League Baseball draftees.

