Hebron Christian's Libby Jackson competes in the pole vault in the Gwinnett County Track and Field Championships at Peachtree Ridge on March 25, 2023.

 Will Hammock

SUWANEE — Two county records and two county meet records fell Saturday on the opening day of the Gwinnett County Track and Field Championships at Peachtree Ridge.

The two all-time county marks were in individual events as Dacula’s Danah Nembhard won the high jump at 5 feet, 10 inches, and Brookwood’s Chloe Perryman won the long jump at 19-2. The previous high jump county record was 5-9, set by Shiloh’s Ronje Williams in 2018, while the long jump mark of 20-2 1/2 was established by Buford’s Kimberly Harris in 2018.

