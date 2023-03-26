SUWANEE — Two county records and two county meet records fell Saturday on the opening day of the Gwinnett County Track and Field Championships at Peachtree Ridge.
The two all-time county marks were in individual events as Dacula’s Danah Nembhard won the high jump at 5 feet, 10 inches, and Brookwood’s Chloe Perryman won the long jump at 19-2. The previous high jump county record was 5-9, set by Shiloh’s Ronje Williams in 2018, while the long jump mark of 20-2 1/2 was established by Buford’s Kimberly Harris in 2018.
Archer broke a pair of county meet records, including the girls 800-meter relay with a time of 1 minute, 39.01 seconds from the foursome of Samiya Wayne, Wynter Houston, Dimeshia Dukes and Princess Okoye. The time is No. 2 on the all-time Gwinnett list, trailing Buford’s 1:37.16 in 2018, and is the No. 1 time in Georgia and No. 1 national time this season.
The Tigers’ boys 3,200 relay broke the meet record in 8:03.60 (that time doesn’t crack Gwinnett’s all-time top 10) with the foursome of Braylen Brooks, Austin Anderson, Steven McCartney and Conner Robbins.
After the opening day of competition, Shiloh leads the boys team standings with 54 points, followed by Mill Creek (35), Parkview (30), Archer (21.5) and Brookwood (21) in the top five. Brookwood leads the girls standings at 54 ahead of Archer (34.5), Dacula (33), Peachtree Ridge (29.5) and Mill Creek (21.5). The meet concludes with the shot put, triple jump and running finals Monday at Peachtree Ridge.
In addition to Perryman’s title, first-place Brookwood got a county championship in the 1,600 from Macy Felton, who won in 5:06.67. Felton also joined Kayci Jordan, Trinity Thurman and Ashley Moseley on a first-place 3,200 relay (9:59.42).
Hebron Christian’s Libby Jackson repeated as the county girls pole vault champion at 12-0, and Dacula’s Noelle Igberaese won the discus at 143-5.
The first-place Shiloh boys got a high jump championship from Eric Barker at 6-6 1/2, and a victory in the 800 relay at 1:26.82 with the foursome of Sherman Lattimore, Sanaljay Bentley, Zion Atkinson and Azwan Nembhard-Belcher.
Parkview had two boys champions Saturday — Caleb Hamilton in the discus (139-10) and Elijah Jenkins in the long jump (22-4 1/4). Hebron’s Owen Anderson gave the Lions a sweep of the pole vault with a first-place height of 14-6 1/4, while Collins Hill’s Jameson Pifer won the 1,600 at 4:24.84.
GIRLS
Team standings
1. Brookwood, 38.5
2. Archer, 34.5
3. Dacula, 33
4. Peachtree Ridge, 29.5
5. Mill Creek, 21.5
6. Buford, 21
7. Hebron Christian, 17
8. Parkview, 16.5
9. North Gwinnett, 15
10. Grayson, 13
11. Greater Atlanta Christian, 8
11. Lanier, 8
13. Discovery, 5
13. Shiloh, 5
15. Providence Christian, 4
16. South Gwinnett, 3
17. Collins Hill, 0.5
3,200-meter relay
1. Brookwood, 9:59.42 (Macy Felton, Kayci Jordan, Trinity Thurman, Ashley Moseley)
2. Parkview, 10:15.46
3. Peachtree Ridge, 10:15.79
4. Buford, 10:16.95
5. North Gwinnett, 10:17.80
6. Archer, 10:29.11
7. Dacula, 11:25.60
8. Shiloh, 11:43.03
800 relay
1. Archer, 1:39.01# (Samiya Wayne, Wynter Houston, Dimeshia Dukes, Princess Okoye)
2. Peachtree Ridge, 1:41.23
3. North Gwinnett, 1:43.24
4. Discovery, 1:44.20
5. Shiloh, 1:44.38
6. South Gwinnett, 1:44.66
7. Mill Creek, 1:45.29
8. Dacula, 1:45.95
1,600
1. Macy Felton, Brookwood, 5:06.67
2. Allie Wardle, Brookwood, 5:08.90
3. Jewel Wells, Mill Creek, 5:13.03
4. Emily Cragin, Archer, 5:26.94
5. Haley Primm, Parkview, 5:30.89
6. Evelyn Schlitz, Mill Creek, 5:32.11
7. Layla Melton, Hebron Christian, 5:34.44
8. Laney Pierce, Peachtree Ridge, 5:38.01
Long jump
1. Chloe Perryman, Brookwood, 19-2 1/4#
2. Ava Kitchings, Greater Atlanta Christian, 19-1 1/2
3. Jaci Wright, Buford, 18-10 1/2
4. Gamyzhae Williams, Lanier, 18-8 3/4
5. Ellison Chadwick, Providence Christian, 18-2 1/2
6. Marie Tchocksi, Dacula, 18-1 3/4
7. Arianna Cox-Cole, Mill Creek, 17-6 1/4
8. Daedrian Beville, Peachtree Ridge, 17-5 1/2
Pole vault
1. Libby Jackson, Hebron Christian, 12-0
2. Emmy Miner, Archer, 11-0
3. Victoria Freeland, Mill Creek, 10-6
4. Emilee Easley, Parkview, 10-0
4. Eva Marie Eaton, Peachtree Ridge, 10-0
6. Alexis Wright, Lanier, 9-0
7. Isabella Lancheros, Peachtree Ridge, 9-0
8. Angela Stephan, Peachtree Ridge, 9-0
Discus
1. Noelle Igberaese, Dacula, 143-5
2. Kameryn Hannon, Grayson, 124-1
3. Christianne Akintayo, Archer, 121-9
4. Kijana Callwood, Grayson, 121-4
5. Kayla Lane, Hebron Christian, 113-6
6. Asia Bryant, Dacula, 112-2
7. Mya Rasberry, Buford, 100-5
8. Hoake Mazzawi, Hebron Christian, 99-8
High jump
1. Danah Nembhard, Dacula, 5-10#
2. Aiya Webb, Buford, 5-6
3. Mya Hines, Peachtree Ridge, 5-2
4. Kendal Godfrey, North Gwinnett, 5-2
5. Breann Miller, Dacula, 5-0
6. Brittany Chin, Archer, 4-10
6. Ava Oldman, Mill Creek, 4-10
8. Jada Scott, Collins Hill, 4-10
8. Joia Peters, Brookwood, 4-10
BOYS
Team standings
1. Shiloh, 54
2. Mill Creek, 35
3. Parkview, 30
4. Archer, 21.5
5. Brookwood, 21
6. Buford, 20.5
7. North Gwinnett, 13
7. Hebron Christian, 13
9. Norcross, 11
10. Collins Hill, 10
11. Duluth, 9
12. Peachtree Ridge, 7.5
13. Grayson, 7
14. South Gwinnett, 5.5
15. Meadowcreek, 4
16. Discovery, 3.5
16. Greater Atlanta Christian, 3.5
18. Dacula, 2
18. Mountain View, 2
3,200 relay
1. Archer, 8:03.60# (Braylen Brooks, Austin Anderson, Steven McCartney, Conner Robbins)
2. Shiloh, 8:13.41
3. Mill Creek, 8:15.79
4. Brookwood, 8:18.53
5. Parkview, 8:18.82
6. Buford, 8:23.02
7. Dacula, 8:31.65
8. North Gwinnett, 8:36.46
800 relay
1. Shiloh, 1:26.82 (Sherman Lattimore, Sanaljay Bentley, Zion Atkinson, Azwan Nembhard-Belcher)
2. Buford, 1:26.94
3. Archer, 1:27.66
4. South Gwinnett, 1:28.50
5. Meadowcreek, 1:28.78
6. Grayson, 1:29.03
7. Mill Creek, 1:27.27
8. Discovery, 1:29.44
1,600
1. Jameson Pifer, Collins Hill, 4:24.84
2. Luke Kalarickal, Mill Creek, 4:25.73
3. David Garcia, Parkview, 4:27.85
4. Charlie Thomas, Brookwood, 4:28.65
5. Owynn Brown, Grayson, 4:38.28
6. Brandon Nolan, Shiloh, 4:41.44
7. Steven McCartney, Archer, 4:42.25
8. Danial Hazeem, Duluth, 4:42.40
Discus
1. Caleb Hamilton, Parkview, 139-10
2. Anthony Miller, Duluth, 136-9
3. Tavaris Taylor, Shiloh, 136-6
4. Michael Hicks, North Gwinnett, 135-2
5. Jeremiah Schine, Mill Creek, 133-8
6. David Pierre, Hebron Christian, 132-8
7. Nolan Currie, Mountain View, 129-2
8. Michael Savariau, Mill Creek, 128-0
High jump
1. Eric Barker, Shiloh, 6-6 1/2
2. Elijah Milliner, Brookwood, 6-2
2. Kendall Johnson, North Gwinnett, 6-2
4. Cameron Coes, Shiloh, 6-2
5. Blaise Byrd, Norcross, 6-2
6. Martell Moore, Peachtree Ridge, 6-0
6. Geovanni Forrester, Discovery, 6-0
8. Elijah Callahan, Archer, 6-0
8. Elijah McDowell, South Gwinnett, 6-0
Long jump
1. Elijah Jenkins, Parkview, 22-4 1/4
2. Azwan Nembhard-Belcher, Shiloh, 22-3 1/2
3. Christian Langford, Buford, 22-0 1/4
4. Demarko Lawler Jr., Mill Creek, 21-11
5. Aidan McKinnie, Greater Atlanta Christian, 21-4 1/2
5. Jayden Ivaniciuc, Buford, 21-4 1/2
7. Jaylen Jordan, Brookwood, 21-4
8. Demario Manning-Walker, Norcross, 20-11 1/2
Pole vault
1. Owen Anderson, Hebron Christian, 14-6 1/4
2. Timothy Lamb, Mill Creek, 14-0
3. Harrison Green, Norcross, 13-6
4. David Lancheros, Peachtree Ridge, 13-0
5. Corey Harris, Shiloh, 13-0
6. Tyler Traille, Archer, 12-0
7. Samuel Hall, Brookwood, 12-0
8. Hagan Schamberger, Mill Creek, 12-0
# Meet record
