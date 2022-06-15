Leadership of Georgia Gwinnett College’s successful tennis program is transitioning this summer as head coach Chase Hodges takes an advisory role within the Grizzlies' Office of Athletics, after accepting an executive role to help promote the sport internationally with Universal Tennis.
Under Hodges’ guidance since 2012, the GGC’s men’s and women’s teams earned 15 NAIA championships, had a collective 377-22 record, and ended the 2021-22 seasons with monumental winning streaks: 168 straight dual matches for the men’s team and 59 consecutive victories for the women’s team.
Along the way Hodges earned 22 Intercollegiate Tennis Association Coach of the Year Awards and collected his 600th career coaching victory this past spring season.
“What Chase established here with GGC tennis has been simply amazing,” said GGC associate vice president of athletics Darin Wilson. “He has built two programs that have been dominant over the last 10 years, both on and off the court. These programs set the standard for NAIA tennis. His legacy will be talked about for years to come.”
As vice president with Universal Tennis, Hodges will oversee the organization’s collegiate, high school and club tournaments departments. Universal Tennis is a rating system providing a single, unifying language and standard for tennis players throughout the world.
“I have been a big supporter of Universal Tennis and this move allows me to have a global impact on the sport of tennis. I am looking forward to this next challenge,” said Hodges.
Wilson notes that while a replacement is being sought for GGC’s tennis head coach, Hodges will continue to have an advisory role within both the men’s and women’s teams.
“We wish Chase and his family all the best and I’m excited that he’s going to remain involved in an official capacity as an advisor within our program,” said Wilson.
Hodges added, “I would never leave GGC to take another college coaching job, because that’s how strongly I feel about the school and our programs … I have been extremely gratified to see how our programs have flourished and am optimistic about the future of GGC tennis.”
The first dual match victory was a 7-2 men’s triumph against SCAD Savannah on February 1, 2013, and the program’s inaugural NAIA national championship came May 17, 2014, as the women’s team defeated Embry-Riddle University (Florida) 5-4 and men’s team Embry-Riddle 5-1. The latest national titles came this May as both teams defeated Keiser University (Florida): a 4-1 score by the men; 4-0 by the women.
The GGC men’s tennis program has a 32-0 record in NAIA National Championship matches to capture eight straight titles. It has never lost a regular season match to a NAIA opponent. Meanwhile, the women’s tennis program is 31-1 in NAIA postseason play with seven national championships, including six straight.
“There’s an immense level of pride in building both GGC tennis programs from existence into maintaining championship success,” said Hodges. “Georgia Gwinnett has become a household name in collegiate tennis. I’m proudest of the fact that we’ve won the right way and within a first-class manner. Our players conducted themselves with class every time they stepped onto the court. That’s a legacy that I’m proud to be leaving.”
In stepping aside from daily leadership of the GGC tennis program, Hodges expressed gratitude to current and former assistant coaches and student-athletes, along with his family for helping the Grizzlies prosper on and off the court.
“Georgia Gwinnett College has the best athletic department in the country because of Dr. Wilson’s leadership and the culture he has established with the Office of Athletics during the past 10 years,” said Hodges. “GGC Athletics is truly a family. I’ve been affiliated with collegiate athletics since 1998 and GGC has the best people.”
He added, “I wish to thank (Video and Broadcast Coordinator) Matt Mahony, (Director of Sports Information) Dale Long and the publicity the Grizzly Digital Network for helping GGC tennis grow globally. I also appreciate our facility and operations staff (Assistant Athletic Director for Operations) Doug Court and (Assistant Athletic Director for Facilities) Kyle Norton, academics with (Assistant Athletic Director for Internal Operations and Compliance) Dr. Ian Potter and external operations of (Assistant Athletic Director for External Operations) Ned Colegrove and Deonne Moore. Finally, (Assistant Athletic Director for Business Services and Senior Women’s Administrator) Erin Frank has helped plan our fall tournament trips and national championships in Mobile, Alabama. Our program’s winning has taken a total team effort within the Office of Athletics.”
