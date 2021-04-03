MACON – A record-setting day for Archer grad Carter Peevy and Greater Atlanta Christian grad Ty James were catalysts as Mercer scored a 26-14 upset of No. 17 Furman in Southern Conference action Saturday at Five Star Stadium.
Peevy threw for 406 yards, breaking a school record set by Mill Creek grad and current Mercer running backs coach John Russ, as the Bears (4-5, 4-2) beat a ranked team for the second straight week by dropping the Paladins to 3-3 overall and in Southern Conference play.
Meanwhile, James set a school record of his own with 179 receiving yards, including a 15-yard scoring strike from Peevy with 10:45 remaining – one of two TD passes from Peevy on the day – to give Mercer the lead for good.
Ethan Dirrim also posted 110 receiving yards as part of the Bears' offensive outburst, as the Bears as Mercer set a season high with 507 yards of total offense.
Shiloh grad Isaac Dowling also contributed a sack, moving his season total to 6½, the third most in Mercer single-season history.
