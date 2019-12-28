ATLANTA — There was a lot of hype leading up to Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal, but just like it has done all season, LSU squashed that hype in the first quarter as it routed Oklahoma 63-28 to win the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
The Tigers got 692 yards of total offense (a CFP semifinal record) and saw Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow rewrite not only the Peach Bowl record books, but the College Football Playoff and all bowl games marks as well. Burrow finished the game 29-for-39 passing for 493 yards and seven touchdowns, while also adding a touchdown on the ground.
“I felt that we were going to do very, very well,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron. “I felt against Oklahoma, in order for us to get ahead, we had to score every possession. I felt we had to put the pedal to the metal, which we did.”
It started off ugly for the Sooners when LSU’s K’Lavon Chaisson sacked Sooners’ quarterback Jalen Hurts on the first play from scrimmage for a six-yard loss. Three plays later, the Sooners shanked a 23-yard punt and the Tigers immediately went to work from the Oklahoma 42.
“When you have an offense like we have and you win the toss, human nature wants you to take the ball,” Orgeron said. “I wanted to show our defense we had confidence in them. We deferred and then it worked out perfect. They wanted to go out on defense first to stop them. It set the tone for the entire football game.”
A 17-yard completion to Thaddeus Moss moved the ball to the 25. Two plays later, Burrow found Justin Jefferson for a 19-yard touchdown pass to put the Tigers up 7-0 with 12:03 to go in the first quarter.
The teams traded punts on their next possession as Oklahoma started its third drive on its 31. Rushes for 5 and 12 yards by Hurts moved the chains for the Sooners. Two plays later, Hurts found CeeDee Lamb for 51 yards all the way down to the 3. On the next play, Kennedy Brooks busted up the middle to tie the score at 7-7 with 7:34 to go in the first quarter.
But LSU had an answer as Burrow continued to find the open man on the drive. Passes of 19 and 13 yards to Jefferson move the ball to the Oklahoma 43. Later, Clyde Edwards-Helaire burst through the middle for 14 yards, sending the LSU fans into a frenzy as it wasn’t known if Edwards-Helaire would be playing due to a hamstring injury. Two plays later, Burrow found Terrance Marshall Jr. from eight-yards out to make the score 14-7 in favor of the Tigers.
Oklahoma looked to answer on its next drive, but a third-down pass intended for Jadon Haselwood went incomplete. Replays showed Haselwood being interfered with by an LSU defender, but it went uncalled by officials. The Sooners were forced to punt and that’s when LSU firmly took control of the game.
On the next drive, Burrow showed off his playmaking abilities as he scrambled out of the pocket to buy time, lofting a pass as he was pushed out of bounds, which ended up in the hands of Marshall for a 24-yard gain. A 19-yard rush by Chris Curry was followed by a 35-yard touchdown pass to Jefferson, putting the Tigers up 21-7 with 1:16 to go in the first quarter.
“I trust my guys,” Burrow said. “I trust them enough to throw 50-50 balls up to them and they’re going to go up and make plays. I have great people around me and that’s why we’ve been so successful.”
From there, the Tigers blew the door open with two touchdown passes to Jefferson, which sandwiched an interception by Kary Vincent for the Tigers.
The first touchdown pass was set up by a targeting penalty that saw Oklahoma’s fifth-leading tackler Brendan Radley-Hiles ejected for targeting for a blindside helmet-to-helmet hit on Edwards-Helaire as Burrow scrambled for an 11-yard run. Three plays later, Burrow found Jefferson for a 42-yard touchdown pass.
Vincent came up with an interception of Hurts on the first play of the next possession on a gadget play that was a throw-back pass to Hurts. It took LSU six plays to find the end zone again when Burrow found Jefferson for the last of his touchdown receptions, this time from the 30, giving LSU a 35-7 lead.
Oklahoma did respond with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that saw Hurts score from the 2, but LSU responded when Burrow found Moss wide open. After securing the catch, Moss rumbled 62 yards, stiffing arming a defender and getting into the end zone to give the Tigers a 42-14 lead with 4:18 to go before halftime.
Burrow added one more touchdown pass for good measure in the first half as he found Marshall wide open from the 2, taking the Tigers into halftime with a 49-14 lead.
Coming out of the halftime break, the Tigers kept their foot on the gas as Burrow got his eighth overall touchdown of the day, this time a three-yard rush to put the Tigers up 56-14 less than five minutes into the third quarter.
Oklahoma did respond with a touchdown late in the third quarter, and another with 9:39 to go in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late.
“It’s a disappointed locker room, what can you say?” said Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley. “We traded blows early. (Then) we got a little frantic and just didn’t play our best. We gave them a lot of plays with our mistakes.”
In addition to Burrow’s and Jefferson’s banner days, the Tigers were led by Marshall with six catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns, and Moss with four catches for 99 yards and one touchdown. On the ground, LSU got 89 yards from Chris Curry, who replaced the hobbled Edwards-Helaire.
For Oklahoma, Hurts finished 15-for-31 for 217 yards, while also rushing for 43 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. Lamb finished with four catches for 119 yards.
LSU now turns its attention to the national championship game where it will face either Ohio State or Clemson in the Louisiana Superdome.
“It’s a great story,” Orgeron said. “It’s going to be a great day. There’s going to be a purple and gold crowd in that Superdome. The whole state of Louisiana is going to be on fire. But all of those things doesn’t win the football game for you. We have to prepare. We have to study. We have to be ready to play our best football game.”
The fact that Ohio State was up during his interview wasn’t lost on Burrow, who transferred from Ohio State.
“I’m excited to play in the national title game,” Burrow said with a smile.