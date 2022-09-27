Dana White’s Contender Series continues to provide history-making moments week after week.
Last week, Raul Rosas Jr. made history as the 17-year-old was spectacular in his effort to become the youngest fighter to ever compete in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Rosas was extremely aggressive throughout his battle with Mando Gutierrez. In the course of the fight, Rosas landed a flying knee then transitioned to a double leg take down. Rosas put on a sensational grappling clinic to earn a victory over Gutierrez and secure one of five contracts awarded last week.
Normally, UFC president Dana White and the organization are hesitant to sign younger talent. This was not the case with Rosas, in an interview with Laura Sanko, White spoke glowingly of Rosas’ performance saying. “I’ve never seen anything like it. He’s special, he’s different.” White also said there was no mention of a possible developmental contract for Rosas, like the company had done for Bo Nickal after his win over Zach Borrego in Week 3 of this season.
Redemption was also a theme of Week 9 as former NFL tight end Austin Lane shined in his second appearance on the Contender Series four years in the making. Four years after getting knocked out by former NFL All-Pro and former UFC fighter Greg Hardy, Laine returned the UFC Apex with a vengeance, knocking out Richard Jacobi late in the first round last week to earn a contract. All the years of hard work finally paid off for Lane.
Moving into the final week of the season, Tuesday, September 27, Bo Nickal looks to remain undefeated and take advantage of the headlining spot and earn a UFC contract. After making quick work of Zach Borrego, submitting him in just over a minute in Week 3 of this season to improve to 2-0 record, he will have a second opportunity at stardom when he climbs into the cage against 7-1 Donovan Beard.
Nickal believes he will be one of the greatest Middleweights in UFC history. The three-time national champion wrestler, may be taking Beard lightly. The Arkansas native has had success in some of the top MMA promotions including Peak Fighting and the Cage Fury championships. In his seven wins, Beard has impressed with two knockouts and three victories by submission. The eyes of the combat sports world will once again be fixed on the UFC Apex for Tuesday’s intriguing main event.
In the co-main event at Lightweight, exciting British prospect Sam Patterson takes on well-rounded Brazilian Vinicius Cenci. The 6-foot-4 Patterson will look to build on his success in Russia’s Bravo Combat Federation where Patterson built a 9-1-1 record including four knockouts and four submissions. Patterson will likely look to use his striking and reach advantage to avoid Cenci’s elite grappling. Six of Cenci’s seven wins are by submission.
Also on the main card at Featherweight, Freddy Emilliano Linares faces Australia’s next potential star Jack Jenkins. Jenkins, the eternal MMA Featherweight champion, has had a similar path to mixed martial arts as fellow Australian and undisputed UFC Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. The link between Jenkins and Volkanovski is rugby. Since beginning his mixed martial arts career in 2016, Jenkins has flourished compiling a 9-2 Record with four knockouts and three submissions. Jenkins’ opponent, Linares will be a tough test as the Ecuadorian has amassed a 8-1 record. With a win, Jenkins will begin his journey to become the next great Australian fighter in the UFC alongside Alexander Volkanovski and Robert Whittaker. At flyweight, Rafeal Estevam currently 10-0, looks to remain undefeated versus fellow Brazilian 17-3 Joao Elias. With season six of Dana White’s Contender Series coming to a close Tuesday, September 27, this 5-fight card is can’t miss. The action begins at 8 PM ET on ESPN plus.
Dana White ‘s Contender Series Season Six Week 10 Full Card
Middleweight-main event: 2-0 Bo Nickal vs 7-1 Donovan Beard
Lightweight-Co-main event: 9-1-1 Sam Patterson vs 7-1 Vinicius Cenci
Featherweight: 8-1 Freddy Emiliano Linares vs 9-2 Jack Jenkins
Flyweight:10-0 Rafeal Estevam vs 17-3-1 Joao Elias
Bantamweight: 6-1 Ashiek ajim vs 9-0 Mateus Mendonca
