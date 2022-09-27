MMA: UFC 273 - Weigh Ins

Apr 8, 2022; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Dana White comes to the stage during weigh ins for UFC 273 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

 David Yeazell

Dana White’s Contender Series continues to provide history-making moments week after week.

Last week, Raul Rosas Jr. made history as the 17-year-old was spectacular in his effort to become the youngest fighter to ever compete in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Rosas was extremely aggressive throughout his battle with Mando Gutierrez. In the course of the fight, Rosas landed a flying knee then transitioned to a double leg take down. Rosas put on a sensational grappling clinic to earn a victory over Gutierrez and secure one of five contracts awarded last week.

