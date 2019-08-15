ATLANTA — Atlanta United defeated Club America 3-2 on Wednesday night to claim the 2019 Campeones Cup in front of 40,128 fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Atlanta erased a second-half deficit with goals from Jeff Larentowicz and Josef Martinez. Emerson Hyndman scored the opening goal and Alec Kann shined in net, making four saves. Atlanta became the first MLS team to win Campeones Cup and just the second MLS team to beat a Liga MX team to win a trophy.
Hyndman opened the scoring in the fifth minute, finishing off a long buildup from Atlanta. Dion Pereira played the pivotal pass, tipping a ball forward into the box for Hyndman who drilled his left-footed shot into the far corner. Franco Escobar, Julian Gressel, Darlington Nagbe and Josef Martinez each had a pass in the sequence that started in Atlanta’s half.
Club America answered eight minutes later as Renato Ibarra buried an equalizer. Andrés Ibargüen played a ball in between two Atlanta defenders for Roger Martinez, who turned and dribbled to the end line before sending a ball across the mouth of the goal that Ibarra got on the end of. He slammed a right-footed shot off the crossbar that ricocheted in for the goal.
Video review awarded a penalty kick to Atlanta in the 41st minute, as it ruled Bruno Valdez fouled Pity Martinez inside of the box. Josef Martinez stepped up to take the penalty, but his attempt was saved by Oscar Jiménez.
America opened the second half scoring with a goal from Roger Martinez off a corner kick. Francisco Cordova sent the ball into the middle of the box and Martinez finished from close range.
But Atlanta answered immediately from Jeff Larentowicz, who sent a missile into the back of the net from 25 yards out a mere two minutes after America had taken the lead. America had appeared to the avoid the danger with a headed clearance out of the box. But it landed near Larentowicz, who took a touch before unleashing a rocket into the upper left corner.
Josef Martinez then gave Atlanta the lead six minutes later from the penalty spot. Florentin Pogba drew it as he was cleared out inside the 18-yard box by Guido Rodriguez in the 64th minute. Martinez stepped up this time and drilled his shot into the upper left corner.
Atlanta United (13-9-3, 42 points) returns to MLS action Sunday at Portland Timbers at 10:00 p.m.