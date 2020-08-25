Rainy weather postponed the Atlanta Braves’ Tuesday night game against the New York Yankees at Truist Park.
The two teams will make up the games with a traditional — two, nine-inning games — doubleheader Wednesday beginning at 4:10 p.m.
The Braves will start their No. 1 pitching prospect, Ian Anderson, in Game 1. Ace Max Fried gets the start in Game 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.