After helping Greater Atlanta Christian to volleyball state championships the past two seasons, Rachel VanderPol announced she plans to take a break from coaching.
VanderPol racked up 106 wins as the Spartans’ head coach from 2019-22, and won the Class AAA state title in 2021 and the AAAAA state championship this past season. Her 2019 team made the Final Four, and her 2020 team reached the Sweet Sixteen of the state tournament.
“There is no way to describe the gratitude I have for the GAC community,” VanderPol said. “The administration, the faculty and the parents have made this an experience that far exceeded my expectations. However, the experience has been most impacted by the players. This program is nothing without the hard work and dedication of the players that put on a Spartan jersey. There is no story that ends in back-to-back state championships without the buy-in and belief of athletes who have given everything to the program and to their teammates.
“I am proud of where the program stands today, and believe it is in a place to maintain the standard we have set over the past four years.”
VanderPol, the daughter of Braves legend and Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz, was named Gwinnett County’s Coach of the Year the past two seasons, as well as the AAAAA Coach of the Year statewide this season.
“As a school, we are so thankful for Coach Rachel Vanderpol and her outstanding leadership of the GAC volleyball program,” GAC athletic director Tim Hardy said. “She built an exceptional program with record participation at the high school and middle school levels. She elevated the level of play to new heights, culminating in the AAA state championship in 2021 and the AAAAA state championship in 2022. Most importantly, she directed a volleyball program that looked to develop the spiritual and personal character of each young woman. The impact of her leadership on the hearts and minds of her players will last long after their playing days are over.
“Moving forward, GAC will work diligently to identify our next head volleyball coach. We look forward to finding a dynamic leader of this outstanding program.”
