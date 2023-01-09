RachelVanderPolaction.jpg

Rachel VanderPol coaches during a Greater Atlanta Christian volleyball match.

After helping Greater Atlanta Christian to volleyball state championships the past two seasons, Rachel VanderPol announced she plans to take a break from coaching.

VanderPol racked up 106 wins as the Spartans’ head coach from 2019-22, and won the Class AAA state title in 2021 and the AAAAA state championship this past season. Her 2019 team made the Final Four, and her 2020 team reached the Sweet Sixteen of the state tournament.

