R.S. Andrews will serve as the Official Volunteer Sponsor when Georgia's premier PGA TOUR Champions event returns to TPC Sugarloaf May 1-7, the golf tournament announced Tuesday.
As the Mitsubishi Electric Classic's volunteer program sponsor, R.S. Andrew's will support 26 volunteer committees and a dedicated group of over 500 volunteers who perform various essential functions across the tournament.
"Whether our volunteers love golf or have a heart for the community, they play a unique behind-the-scenes role during an internationally televised event," said Ashley Hamilton, tournament director of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. "Having R.S. Andrews aligned with us in creating this unique experience allows our volunteers to impact the local community on an international stage."
Throughout tournament week, volunteers with various backgrounds and levels of golf knowledge greet spectators; provide gallery control on-course; relay statistical information to the Golf Channel; and assist players, caddies, tournament staff, and media officials, in addition to other significant tasks. By the end of the tournament, volunteers typically interact with over 25,000 spectators, vendors, PGA TOUR Champions staff and professionals.
"It takes the power of volunteers to make an event of this size successful, and R.S. Andrews is proud to sponsor this year's tournament volunteers," said Dari Payrow, President of R.S. Andrews. "We believe winning results emerge from everyone doing their part, contributing, and making a difference in our community. That's why we're delighted to join the Mitsubishi Electric Classic and its volunteers, who all share these same values.”
Since the tournament's inception, the successful functions of the volunteer program have played a critical part in keeping meaningful philanthropy at the forefront of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. As a result, since 2013, the tournament has raised over $3.6 million in charitable contributions.
