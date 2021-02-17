SUWANEE — North Gwinnett’s boys basketball team got a big night from R.J. Godfrey in a 59-44 win over Mill Creek in Wednesday’s Region 8-AAAAAAA Tournament semifinals.
Godfrey led the Bulldogs with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Brendan Rigsbee scored 13 and Jordan Hancock added nine points and six rebounds.
Jonathan Taylor led Mill Creek with 16 points, and Trajen Greco had eight points in the fourth quarter and finished with five steals.
