LAWRENCEVILLE — With six different players recording multiple hits, the No. 5-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team opened its home season with a 13-7 victory against Georgetown College (Ky.) on Friday afternoon at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies (2-2) scored in seven of their eight offensive innings to defeat the Tigers for the third straight time. GGC won its home opener for the sixth time in eight seasons.
"We needed the middle of our lineup to come through and do what they're supposed to do," head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "They just bridge the gap for everyone else in the lineup. I like the guys hitting at the top and bottom of the order. We still have several things to work on in these early stages of the season."
After scoring a single run in the first inning, GGC pushed across three runs in each of the third and fourth frames to build a 7-0 advantage. Senior Gabe Austin led the early offensive attack with a two-run double in the third inning and a RBI single during the fourth inning. He hit 2-for-2 on the day, with three RBI and three walks.
Junior Gabe Howell scored three runs from the leadoff spot in the team's batting order. Senior Kyle Harvey collected two hits and scored twice, while junior Nick Barnes legged out a triple and a double in the victory. Junior Tate Kight connected on a home run in the eighth inning and classmate Steven Lugo added two hits.
The Grizzlies outhit Georgetown by a 14-8 margin in the contest.
Senior starting pitcher Hunter Peck (1-0) struck out seven batters across five innings to earn his first mound victory after missing the 2019 season. Junior Christopher Bergmoser and freshman Jake Bearden came in relief to secure the home triumph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.