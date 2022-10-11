Although the first half of Archer’s 2022 football season hasn’t exactly gone the way as hoped, first-year coach Dante Williams is confident the groundwork for a solid program is being established.
“We’ve seen as the weeks go by the foundation we’re building,” said Williams, who came to Archer earlier this year after serving as offensive coordinator for defending Class AAAAAAA state champions Collins Hill. “We’re also talking about academic accountability, relationships, nutrition, strength and conditioning, and recruiting. This is such a huge machine and those pillars are just as important, if not more, than what you see on Friday night.
“We’re doing all those things and we’re seeing the progression, even though wins aren’t happening yet — they will. I’ve been around championship football in the past and I know what that looks like. … We are seeing progress and we’re excited about what we’ve got going on right now and how we’re going to finish this season and in the future of our program.”
The Tigers (1-5, 0-1 in Region 7-AAAAAAA) were off last weekend and will host Parkview at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Panthers (5-1, 1-0) were also off last Friday.
One of the key builders in Williams’ foundation is quarterback Justin Johnson, who transferred to Archer from Central Gwinnett earlier this year for his senior season. Even though Johnson hasn’t spent the last four years with his Tiger teammates, his contributions have been essential, Williams said.
“He’s a great young man,” Williams said of the senior. “He’s a high-character young man and his teammates notice that. He’s doing everything for the right reasons and that’s attractable. People in general want to be around that type of person, but kids especially want to be around that type of person. He’s been a great leader for us.”
“I just want to make sure we’re all on the same page and up to par,” said the 6-foot, 185-pound Johnson. “I want my teammates to know if anything’s wrong, (they) can come to me, even if you don’t want to go to the coaches. I want to make sure everything is OK and that we’ll go out and fight for four quarters and believe with Coach Dante says.”
Williams said that one of the key ingredients Johnson brought to the team was experience under the Friday night lights. Archer has nearly three dozen seniors on its roster, but because the team was packed with seniors in 2021 (winning the region championship and going 7-5), a lot of juniors watched from the sidelines.
“During his freshman year, Justin was thrust into the playing role, And that’s hard in Gwinnett County, no matter what school you’re at,” Williams said of Johnson, who in three years at Central Gwinnett threw for 3,267 yards and 21 touchdowns and also ran for more than 1,000 yards. “You play three-and-a-half, almost four years of Gwinnett 6A, 7A football, that’s big time. He’s seen it all and done it all from that standpoint. The experience he brings and being able to share that knowledge with our team is huge.
“We have 33 seniors and only three of those kids had Friday night playing experience. We’re young, but not because of age. We’re youthful as far as playing experience is concerned, so having Justin sharing his lessons, trials and tribulations has been big for our team.”
Johnson — who played a key role in Williams' first win, completing 28 of 30 passes (93 percent) for 126 yards and rushing for 80 yards against Shiloh — has already committed to play collegiately at Army. When asked what made West Point such a compelling locale, Johnson’s answer was simple — the Black Knights were the only team seeking him out.
“They were the only school to pull the trigger on me, so I felt if they believed in me, I’m going to their program and work twice as hard,” he said. “That’s the only school that took a shot on me.
“I wouldn’t say (committing) puts pressure on me. It just makes me want to go even harder. I want the schools that weren’t interested to say, ‘Oh, man, this kid’s got it.’ But now it’s too late. I’m committed. I’m not going back.”
“He has an offer and has his future pretty much set,” said Williams. “It could be real easy in our situation for a guy like Justin to say, ‘Forget this. I’ve got my college set.’ But he doesn’t take that selfish approach. He’s a team-guy first and that’s huge for a team that doesn’t have a lot of experience.”
Johnson, who said he’d like to study sports medicine in college (so he can stay involved in football after his playing days are over) and whose best subjects at Archer are pre-calculus and economics, added that he feels his best games are ahead of him, both this season and in the future, because he’s trying to get a little bit better every day.
“What I say every day is, ‘Just 1%. You can do 1% better today than you did yesterday,’” he said. “It can be arm strength, playbook study, my reads, consistency — there’s no max out in football. Every day you play you can better.”
