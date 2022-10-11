Although the first half of Archer’s 2022 football season hasn’t exactly gone the way as hoped, first-year coach Dante Williams is confident the groundwork for a solid program is being established.

“We’ve seen as the weeks go by the foundation we’re building,” said Williams, who came to Archer earlier this year after serving as offensive coordinator for defending Class AAAAAAA state champions Collins Hill. “We’re also talking about academic accountability, relationships, nutrition, strength and conditioning, and recruiting. This is such a huge machine and those pillars are just as important, if not more, than what you see on Friday night. 

