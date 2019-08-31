DURHAM, N.C. — Kyle Wright took over the International League lead in wins, while Adam Duvall and Drew Waters each hit a home run as the Gwinnett Stripers got broke a brief two-game losing streak by holding on for 3-2 win over the Durham Bulls on Saturday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Wright (11-4) allowed six hits and only two earned runs, walked three and struck out nine over seven effective innings to become the first IL pitcher to reach 11 wins on the season.
Duvall gave him a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth with his solo homer over the Blue Monster in left field for his 93rd RBI of the season, which allowed him to set a new Gwinnett franchise single season record by passing Ernesto Mejia’s 2012 total of 92.
Former Gwinnett and Atlanta Brave Emilio Bonifacio pulled Durham (74-63) even at 1-all in the bottom of the inning with an RBI double, but Waters answered in the top of the fifth with a his second homer since being promoted to Triple-A earlier this month to put the Stripers (79-58) up again at 2-1.
Jonathan Morales then made it 3-1 with an RBI single in the sixth, and after Mac James brought Durham to within 3-2 with his single in the seventh, left-hander Caleb Thielbar, acquired earlier in the day by the Atlanta Braves from the Detroit Tigers via the Toledo Mudhens, shut the door with two scoreless innings to pick up his fifth save of the IL season.
Duvall finished the night 2-for-3 with the homer, a triple and an RBI and Morales was 3-for-4 with an RBI.
The series continues Sunday at 5:05 p.m., with right-hander Touki Toussaint (1-5, 7.71 ERA) taking the mound against Durham right-hander Aaron Slegers (5-7, 5.30 ERA).