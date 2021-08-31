featured QB Josh Rosen makes cut as Atlanta Falcons set final 53-man roster From Staff Reports Aug 31, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Atlanta Falcons quarterback Josh Rosen (16) is shown on the sideline during a game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 29, 2021. Jason Getz/USA Today Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Newly signed quarterback Josh Rosen made the Atlanta Falcons 53-man roster, announced Tuesday on the deadline day for final cuts ahead of the 2021 NFL season.Rosen, a former first-round pick, joins Feleipe Franks as the two quarterbacks on the roster behind star Matt Ryan.Here’s the full look at Atlanta’s final roster, as well as the players cut on Tuesday: 2021 Atlanta Falcons RosterQuarterbacks (3)Feleipe FranksJosh RosenMatt RyanRunning backs (4)Mike DavisQadree OllisonCordarrelle PattersonKeith SmithWide receivers (6)Christian BlakeFrank DarbyRussell GageCalvin RidleyTajae SharpeOlamide ZaccheausTight ends (3)Hayden HurstKyle PittsLee SmithOffensive line (8)Josh AndrewsDrew DalmanMatt HennessyChris LindstromJake MatthewsJalen MayfieldKaleb McGaryJason SpriggsDefensive line (6)Jonathan BullardJohn CominskyMarlon DavidsonTyeler DavisonTa’Quon GrahamGrady JarrettOutside linebackers (5)Brandon CopelandDante Fowler Jr.Steven MeansAdetokunbo OgundejiJacob Tuioti-MarinerInside linebackers (4)Dorian Etheridge Deion JonesFoyesade OluokunMykal WalkerDefensive backs (11)Richie GrantT.J. GreenDarren HallDuron HarmonErik HarrisJaylinn HawkinsFabian MoreauIsaiah OliverKendall SheffieldA.J. TerrellAvery WilliamsSpecialists (3)Josh HarrisYounghoe KooCameron NikialekAtlanta Falcons Final CutsCB Delrick Abrams (waived)DL Eli Ankou (terminated, vested veteran)OL Willie Beavers (waived)WR Trevor Davis (terminated, vested veteran)DL Zac Dawe (waived)ILB Emmanuel Ellerbee (waived)RB D’Onta Foreman (terminated, vested veteran)OL Matt Gono (reserve, physically unable to perform)WR Juwan Green (waived)TE Parker Hesse (reserve/COVID-19)RB Caleb Huntley (waived)S Dwayne Johnson (waived)OLB Kobe Jones (waived)OL Sam Jones (waived)P Dom Maggio (waived/injured)OL Ryan Neuzil (waived)WR Antonio Nunn (waived)S J.R. Pace (waived)TE John Raine (waived)WR Chris Rowland (waived)OL Joe Sculthorpe (waived)OLB Tuzar Skipper (waived)DL Chris Slayton (waived)OL Kion Smith (waived)ILB Erroll Thompson (waived)TE David Wells (waived)CB Chris Williamson (waived) Recommended for you +51 3-ingredient recipes you can make right now Stacker scoured AllRecipes.com for 50 three-ingredient recipes you can make for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, even if it’s been weeks since your last grocery run. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports Newsletter Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Josh Rosen Feleipe Franks Matt Ryan American Football Sport Roster Atlanta Falcons Steven Caleb Huntley More Sports Sports featured QB Josh Rosen makes cut as Atlanta Falcons set final 53-man roster From Staff Reports 1 hr ago 0 Sportsxchange Cam Newton on release from Patriots: 'Don't feel sorry for me' Field Level Media 2 hrs ago 0 Sportsxchange Sean Payton: Saints expect to be displaced at least one month Field Level Media 2 hrs ago 0 +23 Sports urgent PHOTOS: WIN Center for sports performance opens at Providence Christian Academy 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest Gwinnett District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson wants to increase office's special victims unit, gang and drug task force UGA study offers evidence of global salmonella spread Sheriff's Office asking for 50 new positions as part of county's 2022 budget Mike Richards is now out as executive producer of 'Jeopardy!' too Gwinnett Health Fair and Back to School Expo donates to local food pantry, schools » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMarket by Macy's concept stores to open in Snellville, McDonough this fallState school board approves new math standards for GeorgiaMCLEOD: Stop saying: 'People don't want to work'Former Norcross High School basketball coach accuses GCPS of racial discrimination in federal lawsuitNearly 300 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Gwinnett County Public Schools on MondayGwinnett Animal Shelter participating in 'Clear the Shelters' adoption driveSnellville building its 'heart' with Towne Center projectFulton County, despite having a higher vaccination rate, has overtaken Gwinnett and leads Georgia in total COVID casesGCPS currently has more than 1,000 confirmed active COVID-19 cases in its schoolsJohns Creek woman accused of stabbing husband to death CollectionsMUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Aug. 29, 2021PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Aug. 30GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Aug. 27-30ON THE MARKET: Pool, golf course views highlight this Duluth area estate that also boasts 'breathtaking' dining roomPHOTOS: Norcross at Mill Creek FootballPHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Aug. 23IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Aug. 23-29PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Aug. 23PHOTOS: Hurricane Ida devastates Gulf Coast with direct hit CommentedRenters are rejoicing now that eviction ban has been extended. What you need to know (4)Federal judge orders Biden administration to revive Trump-era border policy (2)Livid parents take their kids out of class in response to a school board member's Covid misinformation (2)2021 Gwinnett County property tax bills to be mailed by Saturday (2)Former Norcross High School basketball coach accuses GCPS of racial discrimination in federal lawsuit (2)THOMAS: DeSantis is standing up to the weenies (2)Gov. Brian Kemp to local governments: No COVID-19 mandates (2)Stone Mountain Park adopts new logo minus Confederate imagery (2)5 things to know for August 18: Afghanistan, coronavirus, tropical storms, wildfires, China (1)Parents of Florida students with disabilities are taking a stand over masks. They're suing Gov. DeSantis (1) Featured Businesses Aurora Theatre 128 W Pike St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 678-226-6222 Website Events Gwinnett County Gwinnett County Government, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-822-8000 Website Events Infinite Energy Center Administration Offices 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy Ste 100, Duluth, GA 30097 770-813-7500 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: What are your plans for Labor Day weekend? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: We plan to travel and stay overnight. We are planning a day trip. We plan to entertain family and friends at home. We are going to stay home with those in our household, for safety. We're planning a streaming binge all weekend. We have plans to do something not listed here. We don't have any plans... yet. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.