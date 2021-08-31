NFL: Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Josh Rosen (16) is shown on the sideline during a game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 29, 2021.

 Jason Getz/USA Today Sports

Newly signed quarterback Josh Rosen made the Atlanta Falcons 53-man roster, announced Tuesday on the deadline day for final cuts ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

Rosen, a former first-round pick, joins Feleipe Franks as the two quarterbacks on the roster behind star Matt Ryan.

Here’s the full look at Atlanta’s final roster, as well as the players cut on Tuesday:

2021 Atlanta Falcons Roster

Quarterbacks (3)

Feleipe Franks

Josh Rosen

Matt Ryan

Running backs (4)

Mike Davis

Qadree Ollison

Cordarrelle Patterson

Keith Smith

Wide receivers (6)

Christian Blake

Frank Darby

Russell Gage

Calvin Ridley

Tajae Sharpe

Olamide Zaccheaus

Tight ends (3)

Hayden Hurst

Kyle Pitts

Lee Smith

Offensive line (8)

Josh Andrews

Drew Dalman

Matt Hennessy

Chris Lindstrom

Jake Matthews

Jalen Mayfield

Kaleb McGary

Jason Spriggs

Defensive line (6)

Jonathan Bullard

John Cominsky

Marlon Davidson

Tyeler Davison

Ta’Quon Graham

Grady Jarrett

Outside linebackers (5)

Brandon Copeland

Dante Fowler Jr.

Steven Means

Adetokunbo Ogundeji

Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

Inside linebackers (4)

Dorian Etheridge

Deion Jones

Foyesade Oluokun

Mykal Walker

Defensive backs (11)

Richie Grant

T.J. Green

Darren Hall

Duron Harmon

Erik Harris

Jaylinn Hawkins

Fabian Moreau

Isaiah Oliver

Kendall Sheffield

A.J. Terrell

Avery Williams

Specialists (3)

Josh Harris

Younghoe Koo

Cameron Nikialek

Atlanta Falcons Final Cuts

CB Delrick Abrams (waived)

DL Eli Ankou (terminated, vested veteran)

OL Willie Beavers (waived)

WR Trevor Davis (terminated, vested veteran)

DL Zac Dawe (waived)

ILB Emmanuel Ellerbee (waived)

RB D’Onta Foreman (terminated, vested veteran)

OL Matt Gono (reserve, physically unable to perform)

WR Juwan Green (waived)

TE Parker Hesse (reserve/COVID-19)

RB Caleb Huntley (waived)

S Dwayne Johnson (waived)

OLB Kobe Jones (waived)

OL Sam Jones (waived)

P Dom Maggio (waived/injured)

OL Ryan Neuzil (waived)

WR Antonio Nunn (waived)

S J.R. Pace (waived)

TE John Raine (waived)

WR Chris Rowland (waived)

OL Joe Sculthorpe (waived)

OLB Tuzar Skipper (waived)

DL Chris Slayton (waived)

OL Kion Smith (waived)

ILB Erroll Thompson (waived)

TE David Wells (waived)

CB Chris Williamson (waived)

