Providence Christian senior Tony Carpio committed Monday to The Citadel men's basketball program. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 16.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks last season. He made 58.5 percent of his field goals and 84.6 percent of his free throws. 