Providence Christian's Thomas Malcolm goes up for a layup during a Class AA semifinal win over Model at Georgia College on March 4, 2023.

Providence Christian senior Thomas Malcolm has committed to the Covenant College men’s basketball program.

The 6-foot-3 guard was an All-Region 8-AA selection this season while helping the Storm to a state runner-up finish in Class AA.

