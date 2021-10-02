urgent Providence Christian's Chance Thacker commits to Virginia Military From Staff Reports Oct 2, 2021 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Providence Christian's Chance Thacker, left, after Saturday's Create The Culture Classic. Special Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Providence Christian senior Chance Thacker committed Saturday to the Virginia Military Institute men’s basketball program. The 6-foot-4 guard earned all-county honors last season after averaging 16.6 points, 4.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals. He made 40.5 percent of his 3-point shots. Recommended for you +8 PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Arkansas tailgating Scenes from tailgating around Athens before the Georgia-Arkansas game on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports Newsletter Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More Sports +3 Sports urgent Kyle Wright extends scoreless streak to 23 innings, celebrates birthday with Stripers win From Staff Reports 21 min ago 0 Sports urgent Providence Christian's Chance Thacker commits to Virginia Military From Staff Reports 47 min ago 0 Sportsxchange No. 7 Cincinnati passes first big test with win at No. 9 Notre Dame Field Level Media 1 hr ago 0 Sportsxchange Stanford rallies to stun No. 3 Oregon in OT, 31-24 Field Level Media 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines +3 Kyle Wright extends scoreless streak to 23 innings, celebrates birthday with Stripers win Providence Christian's Chance Thacker commits to Virginia Military No. 7 Cincinnati passes first big test with win at No. 9 Notre Dame Stanford rallies to stun No. 3 Oregon in OT, 31-24 {{title}}
