PCA 2022 Fall Sports

Callie Chapman

 Landon King

LILBURN — Providence Christian’s volleyball team split its matches Tuesday, and Storm setter Callie Chapman broke the school record for career assists.

Chapman had 33 combined assists in a loss to Sandy Creek (25-18, 25-16) and a win over Druid Hills (25-14, 25-16). She now has 1,647 career assists, two more than the previous school record.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.