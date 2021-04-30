Providence Christian senior Ayden Drake signed recently with the Samford University (Ala.) women’s track and field program.
Drake, this year’s Gwinnett County 300-meter hurdles champion, holds school records in the 300-meter hurdles (44.71 seconds), 400 hurdles (1:09.68), 400 (57.32), 800 (2:24.23), 400 relay (50.49), 3,200 relay (10:06.91) and sprint medley 800 relay (2:01.83). She is ranked 11th overall in Georgia this season for the 300 hurdles and boasts the top Class A Private time in the 300 hurdles and the 400. She also has the No. 2 100 hurdles time in the state for A Private.
