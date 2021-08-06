urgent Providence Christian wins fifth straight AVCA Academic Award From Staff Reports Aug 6, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Providence Christian's 2020-21 volleyball team poses for a photo. Special Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Providence Christian’s volleyball program recently won the American Volleyball Coaches Association Academic Award for the 2020-21 school year. It is the fifth straight AVCA Academic Award for the Storm, whose team GPA last year was 3.69. Tags Christian Avca Academic Award Award Sport Providence Volleyball School Year Program More Sports Sports urgent Providence Christian wins fifth straight AVCA Academic Award From Staff Reports 1 hr ago 0 