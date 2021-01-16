Since he was 6 years old, Skyler Jordan has dreamed of playing collegiate and professional football. When the young receiver started his career at Grayson High School back in 2017, he planned to realize those dreams by playing for one of the most prestigious programs in the country.
However, after two years of very limited time on the field, Jordan felt it was time to call an audible.
So, in January of 2019, he transferred from Grayson and Class AAAAAAA to Class A Private to play for the 7-year-old Providence Christian football program.
In his first year with the Storm, Jordan showed flashes of brilliance, but it wasn’t until his senior season that the 6-foot-3, 205-pound pass-catcher began to shine in full. In a season with little routine or certainty, Jordan was a constant in the pass game, hauling in 91 receptions for 1,349 yards and 13 touchdowns, all single-season school records.
His efforts also earned a spot on the all-region team and a 216-yard, four-touchdown performance against Athens Christian also won him a Gwinnett Daily Post Fans Choice Player of the Week award.
“I think no (stat) can reflect on me as a person, but as a player, it really has shown the work I’ve put in and how hard I’ve really tried even though it’s sometimes been really as a team, I’ve really put work into my craft and really tried hard to make sure we could still have a semi-good year,” said Jordan, whose father Montell, now a pastor, is a musician known for his 1995 hit, “This is How We Do It,” a No. 1 song on the Billboard charts. “I was trying my best not only for myself but for the team. I feel like my stats show that no matter what, no matter who we were playing, I gave my all.”
Jordan’s statistics proved to do exactly that as he continued to garner more attention from college coaches as the season progressed. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions, college coaches were unable to see him play in person, adding another hoop to jump through in the senior’s late push for scholarship offers.
“None of the coaches were able to come out and see me play. … It was kind of crazy, so you had to basically get film so you could send it out to coaches,” Jordan said. “I actually don’t think I would have been able to get any of my offers so far if it hadn’t been for (Providence Christian) Coach (Jonathan) Beverly and my actual recruiting coach, Coach (Greg) Hoyd with Playing For Envelopes. It was difficult… I didn’t really know where to begin at first, but once I got with them and I really started working at it, it eventually started working.”
The golden moment came on Nov. 18 when Jordan made his biggest mark in Providence football history. His scholarship offer from Florida International University was the first Division I scholarship ever offered to a Storm football player.
“It was huge. You know, always, no matter what school, your first offer is always huge because it’s kind of like a huge chip off your shoulder,” Jordan said. “You kind of realize that no matter what, you’ve got an offer.”
With that security in mind, Jordan is still very much in the recruiting market. With schools like Howard University, Cal Berkeley and William and Mary still in the mix, the young talent is far from finished in his college search. However, similar to his recruiting process during the season, he faces more red tape than past recruits thanks to the pandemic.
“There’s nothing more you can do other than send them what you already have, so it’s not like you can go and meet with them or go and do a workout… whatever you have is what you send,” he said. “You have to be very personable, you have to have a great personality, you have to have great film for these types of schools to even consider you because with all the COVID stuff, you’re not allowed to go anywhere.”
Jordan also has shown a smaller classification school like Providence can produce top talent.
“I would say never be afraid as a coach to look at a guy who goes to a smaller school because, yes, he may not be playing the best, best talent, but he’s also working his butt off and he’s trying to become the best possible player he can be,” Jordan said. “I would say just always be looking not just for the big name schools … be on the lookout for the smaller school guys who can also perform at such a high level as these other guys as well,” he said.
Whether Jordan ends up at FIU, another school interested or somewhere not even on the radar yet, it’s safe to say that the increasingly engrossing story of Skyler Jordan will be one to keep an eye one for years to come.
