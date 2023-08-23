200 wins.JPEG

Providence Christian head volleyball coach Katie Bailey poses for a photo with her team after her 200th career win on Aug. 22, 2023.

 Special Photo

LAWRENCEVILLE — Providence Christian head volleyball coach Katie Bailey earned her 200th career victory Tuesday.

The milestone victory was by a 25-19, 25-19 score over host Discovery. Northview defeated the Storm in the night’s other match 25-12, 25-13.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.