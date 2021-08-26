Among a handful of close, painful losses during Providence’s 2020 season was one to Friday night’s opponent, Social Circle. The Redskins, trailing by 10 at halftime and by two scores later in the second half, rallied and won on a field goal with two seconds left.
The win was a sign of things to come for Social Circle, which went 5-6 in 2020 and made the state playoffs under then first-year head coach Rob Patton, previously an assistant in Gwinnett at both Grayson and Collins Hill. It was the Redskins’ first playoff appearance since 2009.
The narrow loss also was a part of a trend for the Storm last season, but they hope that is a thing of the past. If last week’s opener was any indication, things are trending in a more positive direction this year.
Providence blasted Loganville Christian in the opener, giving second-year head coach Jonathan Beverly his first win at the school. Matthew Miller accounted for three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving), Dre Booker rushed for 190 yards and two scores and quarterback Connor Jones was 14 of 26 passing for 174 yards and three scores, in addition to rushing for 46 yards, during a big night for the offense.
Reed Riley (11 tackles), Darian Crandell (two sacks, three tackles for losses) and Jackson Ormond (four pass breakups) were among the Storm’s defensive standouts last Friday.
