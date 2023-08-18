iIUEwQHN_400x400.jpg

John Russ

MILTON — John Russ’ debut as Providence Christian’s head football coach got off to an ominous start Friday night when St. Francis returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown.

However, the Storm rebounded quickly with three Quinton Slaughter touchdowns and eventually piled up 47 straight points on the way to a 53-15 victory.

