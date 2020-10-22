Providence Storm (5-A Private)
Coach: Jonathan Beverley
Record: 0-5
Last week: Lost to Athens Christian 42-38
Holy Innocents’ Golden Bears (5-A Private)
Coach: Todd Winter
Record: 2-4
Last week: Lost to George Walton 28-21
Providence Christian, which nearly broke through for its first victory last week, opens its Region 5-A Private football schedule Friday against Holy Innocents’, which is off to a slower than normal start coming off a 12-1 season in 2019.
“Holy Innocents is a well-coached and disciplined team,” Beverly said. “They are a triple option team and they run their system well. Defensively, we will have to be sound and get some key stops in each half. Offensively, we will need to sustain drives. We’ve been clicking offensively as of late, and in order to maintain success we will need to be hyper-focused on ball security and finishing drives.”
The Providence offense had a big game against Athens Christian, thanks in large part to the passing attack. Skyler Jordan had nine catches for 216 yards and four touchdowns from quarterback Connor Jones, who threw for 306 yards. Lawson Burris, Matthew Miller and Caleb Lee also have stepped up lately, along with playmaker Colin O’Leary.
The Storm’s defense has seen stellar play of late from K.J. Kemp and Adrian Knuckles, while Joe Shealy and Ben Stone has been consistent anchors on the unit all season.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School
