New Providence Christian head football coach Joe Sturdivant has his football team on a two-game winning streak heading into Friday’s Region 8-AA opener at Athens Academy. Sturdivant hopes to keep things rolling despite being off for two straight weeks — the Storm’s last game was a 36-19 win over Athens Christian on Sept. 16.
There were plenty of positives from the Storm’s last outing, including another good showing by the defense, which got a 60-yard fumble return touchdown from O.J. Alexander. It was a good night for the special teams as well with Caleb Lee returning a kickoff 95 yards for a score and Sully Croker making four field goals, including a 47-yarder. Quarterback Ben Klassen threw a 40-yard TD pass to Devin Long, rushed for a 20-yard TD and had two-point conversion passes to Matt Miller and Quinton Slaughter.
“It was a great win for the program and I’m proud of the young men,” Sturdivant said after the game. “It’s a very exciting time for Providence Christian.”
Longtime power Athens Academy, whose only loss is to unbeaten Prince Avenue Christian, also is on a two-game winning streak. The Spartans have played just once in a three-week span with bye weeks surrounding a 46-21 victory over Mount Vernon on Sept. 23.
Providence hopes to close the gap on Athens Academy, which has scored 55 or more points on the Storm in wins the past three seasons. The Spartans are 8-0 all-time in the series, outscoring Providence 414-97 during that span, or 51.75-12.1 per game. Providence scored 35 of those 97 points in last season’s 70-35 loss.
