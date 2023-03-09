MACON — In its first season of competing in Class AA, the Providence Christian boys basketball team nearly won a state championship.
Thursday afternoon in Macon, Providence (27-5) controlled most of the game and shot lights out from the 3-point line but lost 89-81 in overtime to defending state champion Westside-Augusta in the Class AA finals.
“I just told them ‘We didn’t get the big trophy, but we set a goal to be ourselves the rest of the season and let everybody see who we are’ … and so we hit our goal,” Providence head coach Joey Thacker said. “It’s hard you know … the temptation is to think about how close we got, but we really hit our goal. The state of Georgia, everybody in the arena, saw our community, saw our kids. They saw who we are and we put it on display today … I’ve been hearing about what an underdog we are and I knew we would be in this game. We came to show people who we are.”
Providence made 50 percent of its 3-point shots (17 of 34), led by Samuel Thacker, who made seven. Thacker, a junior, led Providence in scoring with 22.
Senior Devin McClain made five 3-pointers and ended up with 21 points. Also scoring in double figures were senior Kam Carryl with 16 and senior Thomas Malcolm with 12.
“That’s kind of who we are,” Joey Thacker said of his team’s 3-point shooting. “We’re very courageous. We don’t take a lot of bad shots. We can get it and create shots and we put on one of the best shooting displays that will be in the state tournament this year.”
While Providence put on a 3-point clinic, Westside made 44 points in the paint, compared to 20 for Providence. Westside also grabbed 20 offensive rebounds compared to 8 for Providence.
“That was their advantage,” Joey Thacker said of Westside outrebounding Providence. “A lot of that was late. They got a lot off the glass from foul shots. We knew we had to mitigate that, but we knew that would be our biggest issue.”
Westside (24-7) also scored 23 points off turnovers and had 28 second-chance points.
Westside jumped to a 7-0 lead to start the game but at the 5:18 mark, Samuel Thacker made a 3-pointer to give Providence its first points. With 3:50 remaining in the first, Carryl made a basket but was fouled on the play. He then sank the free throw to cut Westside’s lead to 11-8.
Providence then trailed 14-8 with about two minutes remaining but a McClain 3-pointer and lay- ups by Carryl and Chandler Dunn gave Providence a 15-14 lead seven seconds left in the quarter. Khalon Hudson made a basket to give Westside a 16-15 advantage as the buzzer sounded to end the first quarter.
Westside led 18-15 early in the second quarter but Providence stormed back by scoring four straight 3-pointers (two by Thacker and one each by Dunn and Malcolm) for a 27-20 lead.
“That was key,” Joey Thacker said of the four straight 3-pointers. “Samuel got us going with some tough ones and then we got going in the third quarter and got up a lead, got up 11 and they started putting the ball on the floor too much … anybody could have won this game.”
Westside got to 30-28 with about three minutes remaining in the second quarter, but Providence carried a 36-32 lead into halftime.
About a minute into the third quarter, Westside took a 37-36 thanks to a DeMarco Middleton basket. Providence then went on a 14-2 run to lead 50-39 about halfway through the third quarter and then led 58-54 going into the fourth.
The teams battled back and forth in the fourth quarter and with 39 seconds remaining, McClain made a 3-pointer to give Providence a 71-69 lead.
With 15 seconds remaining, Middleton scored to tie the game at 71-71.
Early in the overtime period, Malcolm made a 3-pointer to give Providence a 74-71 lead. At the 1:39 mark, Westside got a 77-75 lead when Jalexs Ewing scored. Westside led the rest of the way and the closest Providence got was when McClain made a 3-pointer to cut the score to 81-80 with 39 seconds left.
Providence, the Region 8-AA champion, beat Rockmart 89-51 in the first round of the state tournament, North Cobb Christian 78-74 in the second round, Spencer 84-70 in the quarterfinals and Model 59-49 in the semifinals.
“We’re playing schools with 800 to 1,100 kids and we have 340 in our high school,” Joey Thacker said of moving up to Class AA from Class A Private this year. “But we’ve beaten Mill Creek. We’ve beaten Parkview two years in a row. We’ve been playing everybody and I knew that would help prepare us. Class AA was a great experience for us and we really enjoyed the season.”
Over the last four seasons, Providence has won 92 games and this season the team set several records, including wins and 3-pointers. They’ve also averaged about 80 points per game.
“We’ve won 92 games in four years and ended up losing a very tough game in the state championship,” Joey Thacker said. “I hate it because we got so close, but again, we hit our goal. That’s all I can do as a coach and I’m very thankful.”
Westside-Augusta, the No. 1 team from Region 4-AA, beat Vidalia 77-32 in the first round, Sumter County 82-49 in the second round, South Atlanta 81-50 in the quarterfinals and Columbia 55-52 in the semifinals.
In Thursday’s game, Westside’s AuMauri Tillman led all scorers with 36 with Hudson scoring 21 and getting 13 rebounds. Ewing added 18 and Middleton 11.
Recommended for you
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five things to try in the area. Click for more.GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — March 10-12
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.