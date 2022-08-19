Providence Christian Academy announced Friday that Sean West, a graduate of the Lilburn private school, is the Storm's new athletic director.
West spent the past year serving as Providence’s new director of sports performance, overseeing the development of Storm student-athletes while managing the school’s new Win Center for Sports Performance. He also served as an assistant baseball coach.
Before coming to Providence, West spent 14 years coaching baseball at several colleges, including Emory, Oglethorpe, UT Dallas, Denison and San Diego Christian. He also served as the head coach for the Savannah Bananas, where in 2016, they won the Coastal Plain League Championship in their inaugural season. West also represented the Pittsburgh Pirates as an infield coach within their minor league organization.
West has a degree in communication from San Diego Christian and a master's degree from Liberty University in sports management and administration.
“We had a lot of quality candidates for this position, but Sean stood out because of his vast experience and the excellent job he did this past year working with our student-athletes,” said Brad Williams, the former athletic director who now serves as Providence’s Assistant head of school for external affairs. “We are fortunate to have someone of his caliber lead our athletic department.
“A proud member of the Providence Class of 2002 and a school parent, Coach West knows the mission and culture of our school. He loves the Lord and loves our students. He is committed to cultivating maturity in our student-athletes and leading the coaching staff to maintain a top-tier athletic program.”
