Providence Christian grad Jordan van den Berg’s football interesting football journey reached a new high Tuesday night when he committed to Penn State.
The 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive lineman has made a rapid rise in football since he was a 6-3, 225-pound all-state linebacker at Providence. He was born in South Africa and moved to Georgia as a 10-year-old. His first season of football was his sophomore year at Providence — he grew up playing rugby and cricket.
He was a first-team all-county selection by the Daily Post and the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett as a senior after making 157 tackles (14 for losses) and four sacks, along with forcing five fumbles, as a senior. He signed with Iowa Western Community College, where he earned all-conference honors and saw his offer list grow to include schools Iowa and Nebraska, among others. He will have five years to play four at Penn State.
