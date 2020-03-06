Former Houston pitcher Collin McHugh, a Providence Christian graduate, opened up Friday about the 2017 cheating scandal involving the Astros and their World Series championship.
McHugh, now with the Red Sox, pitched in two postseason games for the Astros in 2017.
"You've got to be willing to stick up for what you believe in and what you believe is right and what you believe is wrong," McHugh told ESPN on Friday. "And I think a lot of the guys on that team, including myself, are looking back now and wishing we had been as brave in the moment as we thought we were beforehand."
An MLB investigation found that Houston used a video system to steal signs from opposing catchers, relaying that information to batters by banging on trash cans. The Astros were penalized for the behavior, but no players involved were punished.
"To put myself in the shoes of the guys who pitched against us in 2017 and to know that our hitters made that job that much harder that year — it's hard to swallow. And I feel for them and I understand the anger and I understand when people are mad and pissed off," McHugh told ESPN. "I get it. I've been there. I know what it feels like to be out there and feel like a team has your signs. It's a lonely place."
MLB suspended Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch for a year, and those two were subsequently fired by the team. Houston’s sanctions also included a $5 million fine and the loss of its top two draft picks in 2020 and 2021.
Despite that punishment, many have said it wasn’t harsh enough for its impact on tainting the game.
"Sign stealing is universally, across-the-board bad for pitchers. And we know that. It made our jobs harder," McHugh said. "And we truly believed -- or we were made to believe — that it was happening to us, too. And we don't know if that was true or not, but that's not justification for doing anything. Just because you think they're doing it is not justification for doing something you know is not right."
The system wasn’t an advantage for Astros pitchers, who didn’t bat because they play in the American League.
"Looking back, I don't know what we could have done as pitchers," McHugh said in the ESPN story. "It wasn't really our territory. Maybe we could've gotten together and somehow tried to stop it. Yeah, it was tough watching that. You feel for guys out there who are working their tails off, whether they're on your team or against you. I love seeing good pitching and it took some really good pitching that year to beat us."
McHugh, after a six-year stint with the Astros, signed a one-year contract this week with the Red Sox. It pays him $600,000, but could reach as high as $4.25 million with incentives.
