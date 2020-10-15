Athens Christian Eagles (8-A Private)
Coach: Chris Williams
Record: 3-2
Last week: Lost to Holy Innocents’ 28-7
Providence Christian Storm (5-A Private)
Coach: Jonathan Beverly
Record: 0-4
Last week: Had a bye
Providence endured about as brutal a two-game stretch as possible in Class A Private with back-to-back games against Prince Avenue and star quarterback Brock Vandagriff, and against No. 1 Athens Academy. It got a bye last week to regroup for Friday’s home game with Athens Christian, a team it defeated two years ago.
“We were able to take advantage of the bye week and we got back to the basics,” Beverly said. “We treated it like a preseason practice week. Fundamentals in competition with the things that we focused on. We were also able to get a couple of key players back from injury.”
Athens Christian started 3-0 this year, but has lost consecutive games to Holy Innocents’ (28-7) and Mount Vernon (42-26).
“Athens Christian is a solid football team that’s had some ups and downs this season,” Beverly said. “We have to be prepared to play our best game. Our players are eager to show that we’ve improved and get into the win column. It will take our best effort and execution to get there.”
The Storm’s most recent game showcased what has been the most productive offense in the program’s short history. Skylar Jordan had nine catches for a school-record 204 yards and two touchdowns, including a school-record 97-yarder from quarterback Connor Jones. Jones’ 260 passing passing yards also established a new school record, and he threw both TD passes to Jordan.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Athens Christian won 47-26 last year
Location: Providence Christian Academy
