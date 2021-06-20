Providence Christian’s football team won the Chick-fil-A/FCA 7-on-7 Invitational with a perfect 7-0 record on Saturday.
After earning the No. 1 seed in pool play, the Class A Private Storm beat AAAAA Loganville in the finals. Connor Jokes, Devin Long and Matthew Miller led the way offensively, and Miller was named tournament MVP. Reed Riley and Paul Reeves led the defense.
