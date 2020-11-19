Providence Christian Storm (5-A Private)
Coach: Jonathan Beverly
Record: 0-9
Last week: Lost to Hebron Christian 48-21
Lakeview Academy Lions (6-A Private)
Coach: Lee Shaw
Record: 4-3
Last week: Beat St. Francis 59-27
The 2020 season has been full of challenges for all football programs, but particularly for head coaches who in their first seasons at their school this year. That is the case for both Shaw and Beverly, who are both trying to build winning programs at schools with no previous success.
Lakeview's four wins are its most since 2012, when it played a non-region schedule. Providence is after its first win under Beverly in the regular-season finale. A victory also would bring some positive energy for the offseason.
"Friday, I look for our guys to lay it all on the line," Beverly said. "For our seniors, we want to send them out with a win. For our ninth- to 11th-graders, we want to go into the offseason with momentum after a win. Providence has never had an offseason performance program, and obviously COVID robbed us of that this past winter and spring. So our players and coaches are excited to put in an offseason of work to close the gap and then set a new standard of excellence."
Providence had a rough first half last week against Hebron, but scored twice in the third quarter — on a 1-yard run by Connor Jones and a 55-yard run by Joseph Shealy — and added a late score on Jones’ 35-yard TD pass to Skyler Jordan.
Jones completed 14 of 32 passes for 202 yards, and Jordan had five catches for 113 yards. Caleb Lee had five catches for 42 yards, and Matthew Miller had three catches for 39 yards.
Shealy finished with 18 rushes for 98 yards.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Lakeview won 35-14 in 2017
Location: Lakeview Academy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.