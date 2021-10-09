LILBURN — An outmanned Providence Christian team looked the part in the first half of its Region 5-A Private football game against Holy Innocents' on Friday night.
While they weren't able to make much headway on the scoreboard in their 45-7 loss at the Lamar Lussi Athletic Complex, the Storm did show quite a few signs of growth in the second half.
“They're a really good football team,” Providence (1-5, 0-1) coach Jonathan Beverly of Holy Innocents' (6-1, 1-0) following the region opener for both teams. “They're a team that, honestly, is probably going to win our region if everything plays out the way it probably will. We've got to find a way over the next few weeks to play some better football so we can extend our season.”
The Storm found themselves in a hole early and often in the first half as Holy Innocents' got its option game going from the opening kickoff, needing just five plays to move into Providence territory.
Then after a 5-yard encroachment penalty, William Wright found Zach Jackson open behind the Storm secondary for a 34-yard TD pass that put the Golden Bears up 7-0 just 3:09 after the opening kickoff.
Wright finished the night 3 of 6 for 114 yards and two TDs and added 76 yards and a pair of scores on 15 carries.
After a punt and a six play, 65-yard drive capped by Wright's 11-yard TD run pushed the Holy Innocents' lead to 14-0 at the 5:25 mark of the opening frame, Providence tried to answer with perhaps its best drive of the first half.
The Storm picked up first downs on an 11-yard completion from Jones to Devin Long and an 11-yard scramble by Jones, and used eight plays to move the ball as deep as the HIES 45.
But after an encroachment penalty moved the ball to the 40, a pass fell incomplete to thwart the drive and turn the ball over on downs.
The Storm defense then stopped Holy Innocents' on downs to take over at their on 41-yard line before disaster struck twice.
The HIES came up with a pick six on consecutive Providence snaps, the first by James Gleeson for 40 yards, followed by the first of Jackson's two interceptions of the half, with the return going 21 yards, and the Bears had a 28-0 lead with 11:18 still left in the first half.
“We've got to find a way to take care of the ball (better),” Beverly said. “Bottom line is, when you're playing a good football team and you don't take care of the football, things can get out of hand.”
The game did begin to snowball on Providence after the pick sixes as Holy Innocents' scored on it next three possessions, with a 23-yard run by Wright, a 72-yard pass from Wright to Nick Morgan and a 50-yard field goal by Ethan Reuther at the buzzer to take a 45-0 lead into intermission.
But after the halftime break, Providence gathered itself and responded following the kickoff of a second half played with a running clock.
Behind the running of Dre Booker, who logged 51 of his game-high 85 yards in the second half, the Storm marched 80 yards in 12 plays and drained 6:40 off the clock.
Jones also came up with four key completions for 48 yards, including a seven-yard scoring strike to Devin Long, as the Storm overcame a penalty and one play for loss to get on the scoreboard and pull to within 45-7 with 5:13 left in the third quarter.
The Storm defense then came up big by forcing Holy Innocents' to turn the ball over on downs at the Bears' 30-yard line on the next possession.
While his team couldn't capitalize on the stop thanks to a fumble, one of two second-half turnovers, Beverly found the drive and stop very encouraging in its development.
“I thought our front seven (on defense) especially played well,” Beverly said. “I thought our linebacker play was probably the best it's been all season. I was really impress, especially in the second half, that we got our running game going. (Quarterback) Connor (Jones) made good decisions in the second half, and we finally got on the (score) board. We've got to find a way to not dig ourselves in a hole next week (against Mount Vernon Presbyterian).”
HOLY INNOCENTS' 45, PROVIDENCE CHRISTIAN 7
Holy Innocents' 14 31 0 0 – 45
Providence Christian 0 0 7 0 – 7
SCORING SUMMARY
FIRST QUARTER
HIES: Zach Jackson 34 pass from William Wright (Ethan Reuther kick), 8:51
HIES: Wright 11 run (Ruether kick), 5:25
SECOND QUARTER
HIES: James Gleeson 40 INT return (kick failed), 11:33
HIES: Jackson 21 INT return (Drew Bomar run), 11:18
HIES: Wright 23 run (Ruether kick), 8:19
HIES: Nick Morgan 72 pass from Wright (Ruether kick), 3:52
HIES: Ruether 50 FG, 0:06.8
THIRD QUARTER
Providence: Devin Long 7 pass from Connor Jones (Sully Croker kick), 5:13
FOURTH QUARTER
None
HEIS PCA
First Downs 17 12
Rushes-Yards 42-217 23-98
Passing Yards 114 104
Comp.-Att.-INT 3-6-0 12-27-3
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-2
Penalties-Yards 2-20 10-70
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: Holy Innocents' – Wright 15-76, Bomer 4-43, Joe Higson 4-23, Morgan 2-23, Connor White 4-15, Nehemiah 4-14, Wyatt Lybrook 2-8, Graham Forgey 2-7, Jackson 1-4, Griffin Peterzell 1-2, Jamie Savula 1-2, Braden Gill 1-0, . Providence – Dre Booker 17-85, Jones 2-14, Quentin Knuckles 4-1.
Passing: Holy Innocents' – Wright 3-6-0, 114. Providence – Jones 12-27-3 104.
Receiving: Holy Innocents' – Jackson 2-42, Morgan 1-72. Providence – Matthew Miller 5-43, Riley Curtis 3-27, Long 3-27, Keegan de Mayo 1-6, Caleb Lee 1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.