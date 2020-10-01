Athens Academy Spartans (8-A Private)
Coach: Josh Alexander
Record: 3-0
Last week: Beat Berkmar 68-14
Providence Christian Storm (5-A Private)
Coach: Jonathan Beverly
Record: 0-3
Last week: Had a bye
Providence had an off week to regroup after a tough matchup two weeks ago against powerhouse Prince Avenue Christian, which posted a 73-0 win. Another power from the same area, unbeaten Athens Academy, visits Lilburn Friday night. The Spartans are fresh off a rout of a Gwinnett Class AAAAAAA team, Berkmar.
“Athens Academy is a very athletic team,” said Beverly, in his first season at Providence. “They fly to the ball defensively, and offensively, they have a lot of big-play potential. For us defensively, we need to find a way to get ahead in the turnover margin. And offensively, we need to do a better job taking care of the football. If we do those things, along with winning the kicking game, we give ourselves an opportunity to win.”
Before the Prince Avenue loss, Providence lost a pair of tight games, a four-point margin to Loganville Christian and a three-point margin against Social Circle.
Colin O’Leary and Skyler Jordan have played well offensively for the Storm, while Reed Riley has anchored the offensive line. Darian Crandall and Joseph Shealy have been among Providence’s defensive standouts.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Athens Academy won 57-12 last year
Location: Providence Christian Academy
