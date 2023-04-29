LILBURN — Providence Christian boys soccer team punched its ticket to the Class AA state finals with a 5-0 dismantling of Pierce County Friday night.
Vincent Maraschiello and August Larson each scored twice to lead the Storm to its third state finals appearance with the last being in 2011.
“I’m excited and so proud of our boys,” Providence coach Kenny Adeshigbin said. “I’m super ecstatic because we’ve worked so hard to get over the Elite Eight hump. Tonight we did our job, there were chances we could have finished but I’m so happy for this team.”
Coming into the game, both Providence Christian (16-3-1) and Pierce County (15-6) had scored 21 and 18 goals, respectively in the state tournament. However, the Storm, from the opening kick, left no doubt who was the better team.
Applying relentless pressure from the jump, the Storm jumped ahead at the 5:29 mark of the first half. Sully Croker split the defense and took a long pass from midfield and rifled a shot past the Bears’ goalie, Caden Edwards.
It took only 34 more seconds to pad the lead to 2-0 when Kuhl Martin fed a pass to Maraschiello, who buried the shot and put his name into the Providence Christian record books. That goal was the 28th of the season, which established Maraschiello as the single season scoring leader in Storm history. He broke the mark of 27 goals by Stephen Murray in 2005.
At the 19:01 mark, Larson was tapped to take a penalty kick after a foul by the Bears in the box. Larson sent his kick behind the leaping Edwards, but the Pierce County netminder was able to deflect the shot with his lower leg and prevent a larger lead.
Despite this failure to convert, the Storm increased the lead to 3-0 when Larson was able to beat the defense and Edwards with a shot. This was the lead that the Providence took into the half.
“It could have easily been 6-0 at the half,” Adeshigbin said. “We failed to convert on several great chances.”
As the second half started, the visitors from Blackshear and the No. 3 seed from Region 3 started to play more aggressively and the match delved into a possession contest around midfield.
Finally, at 18:51, Larson netted another to put the comeback hopes on ice for Pierce County. At 23:10, Maraschiello crossed into the box and roofed a shot to close out the scoring.
With the shutout victory, its eighth on the season, Providence established a new school record for shutouts in a season which broke a tie with the 2014 and 2017 teams.
Next up is the state championship match Wednesday at McEachern against Tattnall County where the Storm aim for the first state title in program history.
“I don’t a lot about them (Tattnall County) but I do know if we play our game we will be tough to beat,” Adeshigbin said.
