LILBURN — Providence Christian boys soccer team punched its ticket to the Class AA state finals with a 5-0 dismantling of Pierce County Friday night.

Vincent Maraschiello and August Larson each scored twice to lead the Storm to its third state finals appearance with the last being in 2011.

