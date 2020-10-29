Mount Vernon Mustangs (5-A Private)
Coach: Wayne Dabbs
Record: 4-3, 1-0 region
Last week: Beat Hebron Christian 42-3
Providence Christian Storm (5-A Private)
Coach: Jonathan Beverly
Record: 0-6, 0-1 region
Last week: Lost to Holy Innocents’ 42-12
Mount Vernon provides a tough test for Providence on Friday after winning four of its last five games. The past two have been particularly impressive with a 50-14 win over Loganville Christian followed by a 42-3 win over Hebron Christian last Friday in the region opener.
The 5-A Private opener was less kind to Providence, which fell 42-12 to Holy Innocents’. The Storm’s 0-6 record could be much better at this point — three of their six losses have been be a combined 11 points.
Providence’s Skylar Jordan continues to be a playmaker at wide receiver. He had eight catches for 122 yards and a touchdown last week against Holy Innocents’.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: Providence Christian Academy
