Providence Christian’s cheerleading program excelled at the Fellowship of Christian Cheerleaders’ National Christian Cheerleading Championships, held Dec. 31 to Jan. 2 in Orlando, Fla.
The Storm’s middle school competition cheerleading team was first place in the Sapphire Division (Level 1) and was the overall Grand Champion, capping an undefeated season through five competitions. The elementary school competition team placed fifth overall.
Fifth-grader Naomi Woodley was the national tumble champion, and second-grader Autumn Reece was national jump champion. Middle school head coach Kimberly Huff was one of the three national finalists for FCC Coach of the Year.
Members of middle school team are Judah Huff, Glory Bamisile, Tumaini Waithaka, Katie Vagi, Woodley, Tatum Johnson, Miah Gadson, Ariana Zambrano, Izabele Jarrett, Brooke Spiva, Alexis Pickens, Ella Hamilton, Kathryn Seigler, Sejal Hemani and Holland Williams.
The elementary school team, coached by Josie Mitchell, consists of Elle Wilson, Presley Huff, Reece, Sofia Nava, Navya Hemani, Kate Berry, Madison Hill, Emma Seigler, Kendall Reeder, Maya Sengupta and Vivy Hamilton.
