With region play forthcoming, Providence Christian’s football team looks to continue its positive momentum with Friday night’s home game with Athens Christian.
Providence, which has lost seven of its eight all-time meetings with Athens Christian, got its first win under new head coach Joe Sturdivant in convincing fashion last week. The Storm routed Riverside Military 52-0, bouncing back from a tough slate of early-season games.
Devin Long was a playmaker in the win over Riverside, catching a 70-yard touchdown pass from Ben Klassen and finishing with more than 100 receiving yards. Klassen threw three TD passes — Caleb Lee and Riley Curtis also had TD receptions. Dre Booker and Connor Jones rushed for TDs, and another score came via a blocked punt.
Sully Croker made a 40-yard field goal, and the Storm defense was stingy in the shutout.
“I’m very happy for the young men to see success after all their hard work,” Sturdivant said of last week’s win. “We played three very good teams in a row (in an 0-3 start). It was time for things to start clicking in all three phases of the game. We have a very good team. We will get better every week. I’m very pleased with the way we played on defense. We started to click on offense and gained the confidence we’ve been needing. We have a great group of young men.”
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Athens Christian won 56-22 last year
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.