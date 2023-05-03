POWDER SPRINGS — Providence Christian Academy boys soccer’s historic season ended with seven seconds, a Hail-Mary free kick, a goalmouth scramble and a game-determining offsides call.
On Wednesday night in the GHSA Class AA state championship game, the Tattnall County Warriors came back to beat the Providence Storm, 3-2, at McEachern High School. With the Storm down a goal with less than 10 seconds remaining, a long free kick from past midfield into the 18-yard-box was Providence’s last attempt at sending the game into overtime.
After the ball found the back of the net in a flurry of players, the goal was ruled offside as the final buzzer rang out.
“My boys were going for it, and it looked like it was on, but I guess the referee saw something else. It looked like it was a clear goal, but maybe it wasn’t,” said Providence head coach Kenny Adeshigbin.
At the final whistle, Tattnall County players celebrated the Warriors’ first-ever boys soccer state title as Providence fans and players reacted to the game’s sudden end.
“I'm really proud of (the players) because there's things that are out of our control,” Adeshigbin said. “We expect the refs to do the best of their ability. And for me, they came up really short today with just basic stuff.”
Both the Warriors and the Storm were vying for their program’s first state championship in front of hometown fans that traveled one hour, in Providence’s case, and three-and-a-half hours, for Tattnall.
“State championship, last minute of the game, and there's a one-goal game, there's gonna be some crazy stuff happening, but I'm just telling (the players) to relax, keep doing what we do,” said Tattnall County head coach Chaz Kicklighter.
After a scoreless first half, Providence jumped out to a 2-0 lead less than five minutes into the second half.
Senior midfielder August Larson’s strike from outside the 18-yard-box put the Storm on the board less than two minutes into the half. Junior forward Vincent Maraschiello doubled Providence’s lead two minutes later, pouncing on a rebound off of a free kick floated into the box by sophomore Kuhl Martin.
With 34 minutes remaining in the match, Tattnall’s sophomore forward Yazir Estrada jumpstarted the Warriors’ comeback, slotting in a close-range shot assisted by striker Andrew Fermin.
A goal from Albert Ovalle off the end of a free kick and another low strike by Estrada put Tattnall County ahead, 3-2, with less than 15 minutes remaining. Another potential go-ahead goal from Providence was called offside in the minute before Estrada’s second goal.
“My main thing coming out of halftime was 40 minutes. You have to win 40 minutes,” Kicklighter said. “We did move Estrada up to the wing to be more of a scoring threat, and it did cost us some goals because Providence has a really good midfield … But at the end of the day, it was to get the win.”
Tattnall County created early chances on dangerous through balls and combination play between Ovalle, Fermin, Estrada and Chris Ortega, who have combined for 96 goals this season. The Warriors forced Providence sophomore goalkeeper MP Smith into four saves in the first 20 minutes, including on a breakaway 1v1 with Ovalle.
This season, Providence claimed its first region championship and returned to the state finals for the third time ever, and the first time since 2011.
Maraschiello, who scored 30 goals this season, also broke the program’s single-season goal scoring record as the team strung together a 14-game unbeaten streak to end the regular season and begin the playoffs.
“We've had a tough non-region schedule, and we've found the holes in our team, and we've been trying to fill those holes, and we've done it successfully. We've only gotten stronger, faster, smarter,” Adeshigbin said.
Providence finished the season 16-4-1, while Tattnall moved to 18-3 with the state title win. After the game ended and each team received its trophy, Providence players, coaches and parents gathered on the field for long hugs, quiet moments and one last team huddle for the season.
“I just hope that (next season, the players) come prepared and come with a fire,” Adeshigbin said. “We set a standard.”
