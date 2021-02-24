MONROE — Providence Christian’s boys basketball team opened the Class A Private state tournament with a 71-58 win Wednesday at George Walton.
Tony Carpio led the Storm with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Chance Thacker (18 points, seven rebounds) and Elijah Williams (17 points, seven rebounds) also had big games.
Providence (23-4) advances to play at 6-A Private champion Mount Pisgah in the second round.
