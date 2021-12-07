When the Buford and Hughes football teams tee it up Friday in the Class AAAAAA state championship game, it won’t be against an unfamiliar opponent. The two played each other almost a year ago, on Dec. 11, 2020 in the quarterfinal round.
The result went heavily in favor of the Wolves, whose 44-15 win was followed two rounds later with their second straight state title, but their players and coaches left impressed with young and talented Hughes.
Those Panthers have grown up over the past year and now they stand between Buford and its 14th all-time state championship in an interesting final at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.
“They’re very athletic,” Buford head coach Bryant Appling said of Hughes. “They’ve got a really good running back, a really big line of scrimmage we’re going to have to deal with. We’re going to have to fit and tackle, get them on the ground early, and don’t let them run around in space. They’ve got a really good quarterback, Prentiss (Noland). He did a great job against us last year. They had two (quarterbacks) last year but when he came in, that’s what got them rolling. They’re going to feel confident because they did move the ball on us last year a little bit. It’s going to be a good game.”
Noland and the prolific Hughes offense square off against an extremely stingy Buford defense in an intriguing game within the game Friday night.
Noland, a 6-foot-2 sophomore with an offer list that includes Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Ole Miss and others, has thrown for 2,473 yards and 33 touchdowns this season, spreading the ball around to targets like 6-6, 230-pound, four-star junior tight end Jelani Turman (offers from schools like Florida State, Georgia Tech and LSU), who has 29 catches for 462 yards and seven TDs. Receivers Armani Tookes (38-583-8), Rodney Shelley (36-725-10) and Terrance Love (28-385-5) have put up big numbers, while 5-11, 205-pound running back Antonio Martin (953 rushing yards, 14 TDs) is a Georgia Tech commit and 6-7, 290-pound offensive tackle Bo Hughley is a Georgia commit.
That offense has fueled Hughes’ 13-game winning streak (its only loss was in the season opener to Newton) by averaging 45 points over the past 12 games. It has put up more than 40 points in three of four state playoff games with only Shiloh holding it somewhat in check in a 28-8 second-round victory.
In last week’s semifinals, the Panthers (13-1) blitzed Dacula in a 47-point night that included 516 yards. They scored TDs on their first four drives — including Noland’s 60- and 63-yard TD passes to Shelley and his 35-yard TD pass to Thurman — to build a 34-7 halftime lead.
But can the Hughes juggernaut put up those kind of numbers in the final against a defense nobody has solved this season?
No. 1 Buford (13-1) has held 10 of its last 11 opponents to single digits, giving up only 43 points over that 11-game span. It has surrendered 13 points total in the past three rounds — a 44-7 win over Lovejoy, a 27-0 win over second-ranked Lee County and a 21-6 win over Carrollton. While the Wolves held Carrollton out of the end zone and stiffened up in the red zone, they did give up a few big plays that Appling knows can’t happen in the state championship game.
“We didn’t start very fast the second half on defense,” Appling said. “We only gave up a field goal, which is good. I told the kids we didn’t have the greatest week of practice. Not that it was awful. There were just lulls in it, a lot of lulls in it. We just leaned on each other, not really trying to sharpen the sword and get better. It’s going to be a situation where we have to get better this week. We’ve got to find a way to go against each other in safe ways and be ready to play an athletic team next week. … It wasn’t the sharpest night, that’s all I can say. I’m proud of the kids, the way they bowed their necks down in the red zone every time. They didn’t let them get in the end zone. But I think we can play better, that’s the bottom line.”
Buford played very well in its last meeting with Hughes, rushing for 256 yards (139 from Victor Venn) and building a 23-0 halftime lead that grew to 30-0 early in the third quarter. After Noland threw a 70-yard TD pass, the Wolves tacked on two more scores for a 44-7 that brought on a running clock in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, the Buford defense mostly stifled the Hughes offense with stellar play from defensive end Josiah Wyatt (two tackles for losses) and linebacker Malik Spencer (one sack, one tackle for loss, one QB hurry).
Another victory over Hughes would bring another state championship, which would be Buford’s 13th since 2001. The Wolves are in the finals for the 13th time in 15 seasons.
“I know we’re blessed,” Appling said of another trip to the state title game. “A lot of people just think it’s a given and it’s going to happen. There’s a lot of work between these kids, these parents, these coaches, the community, the administration, the teachers. The teachers stay late to help kids out. I can’t say enough about the whole faculty and the way they support us and the way they help these kids out. It’s a collective effort.
“A lot of people don’t understand that. It takes way more than the football team and coaches to have an opportunity to do something like this. It takes everybody and everybody at Buford does it very well.”
