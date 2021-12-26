NORCROSS — A typically busy night inside Hammer Smith Sports’ 35,000-square foot facility earlier this month didn’t look all that different from other athletic training facilities around the country.
High school boys and girls rifled through speed and agility drills. Others went through weightlifting sessions. A couple of young fastpitch softball pitchers toiled away.
One corner of the Norcross venue, the home of trainer Tripp Smith and his father’s Chip Smith Performance Systems, stood out among the bustling scene, though. A large group of adults, hopefuls in professional wrestling, squared off in matches and went through drills amid four rings, producing loud slams to the mat that echoed through the sprawling Norcross building.
It’s in this corner where the Nightmare Factory helps dreams come true with 12-week training camps that feature beginners and more polished pro wrestlers from all over the country and beyond.
“This camp (which concluded Dec. 19) only had two locals, but the last camp was majority local,” said Monroe native Luke Sampson, who has gone from 2017 camper to coach, and has wrestled on AEW Dark. “The last camp was more locals because it was during the summer, so it was a lot of college students and high school guys who just graduated. They wanted to try it out and see if it was something they want to pursue when they were able to come in the summer. This one they’re a little older during the fall, so it’s people trying to hone their skills and people trying to get started to chase that dream.”
The Nightmare Factory is the creation of AEW wrestler and producer QT Marshall, who partners with legendary wrestler, AEW executive vice president and Georgia native Cody Rhodes at the school. Former wrestler Glacier, also a Georgia native, teaches at the school.
Marshall had no ties to Georgia when he launched his training program to teach the finer points of pro wrestling. The 36-year-old — his given name is Michael Cuellari — grew up a big wrestling fan and trained at the renowned Monster Factory in his native New Jersey.
“I was just always a dreamer I think and I just never wanted to grow up,” said Marshall, whose pro wrestling journey is featured in a well-received, 2017 documentary, ‘The Wrestler: A QT Marshall Story.’ “This is the perfect way to do it. I always knew it was going to be hard, but I can make it work. So I started training at the Monster Factory as soon as I graduated high school and I went to college on the side. … (Monster Factory) was an hour and a half away, close enough that I could get there four days a week.”
He spent $3,500 during his time with the Monster Factory, another $2,000 to train with Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley and various amounts at other monthly gyms, seminars and tryouts to carve out a career as a pro wrestler.
“I’m probably up to 30 grand (spent on training),” Marshall said. “But I make that easily. You invest in yourself. What we try to explain to these guys is for 12 weeks, invest in yourselves because it could change your life.”
Marshall’s pro wrestling career launched in 2004 and he spent years on the independent circuit, including two stints with Ring of Honor. He broke through to WWE with four matches on NXT, but didn’t land a contract. After years of competition and battling injuries, including a 2016 neck surgery that could have been career-ending, he shifted focus to his own wrestling school and had his eyes on Georgia because his family owned houses in the area. The total relocation worked well because he didn’t want to compete with the Monster Factory.
He launched his school in 2017, spending six months in Buford before moving into the Smiths’ facility in Gwinnett (which also hosted AEW Dynamite matches during the fan-free, early stages of the pandemic). He began training Brandi Rhodes, which led to meeting Cody, which led to a job at AEW. He was hired originally as Cody Rhodes’ assistant at AEW, then quickly became a producer and a wrestler, an unexpected role that now features him as a heel. He has wrestled 35 matches for AEW this year and 64 in its short existence.
As well as his pro wrestling career has gone, Marshall’s Nightmare Factory has been equally successful with its 12-week training camps and its night classes for more experienced wrestlers. Some of the recent success stories from the gym include AEW regulars Anna Jay, Julia Hart and Hook (son of former wrestler Taz), and the trainers regularly work with new AEW talent (the school isn’t officially affiliated with AEW, though Marshall and Rhodes do work there).
One of those is Anthony Agogo, a 2012 Olympic medalist in boxing for England turned rising star for AEW as a wrestler. He had an 11-1 record in an injury-plagued pro boxing career that included nine surgeries in a three-year period on his left eye, blind from the damage it suffered. He pivoted to wrestling despite a lack of experience, signed with AEW in 2019 and arrived at the Nightmare Factory eager to learn.
“I started from scratch as a brand-new baby,” Agogo said before a December session at the Nightmare Factory. “I walked into the school and QT is my wrestling dad. We’re not like that because we’re only a couple of years apart in age, but he taught me everything I know. He’s unbelievable.
"I was a boxer, a professional boxer before this. Of all the coaches of all the sports I’ve done, QT is as good as anybody. He’s so good. I’ve been really fortunate to start my training and my journey in this place. … QT Marshall is a savant. Nothing happens in those ropes that he doesn’t know. I ask a lot of questions because I want to learn and he’s never said to me, ‘I don’t know.’ Everything he says makes sense. He’s great at making things that could be really difficult and he explains it so easily.
"All your bases are covered here. It’s safe. It’s friendly. It’s competitive because you want to push yourself along, but also you want to help each other as well. People don’t push other people down to push themselves up. Here, you all come together, which is very special and very unique.”
Another interesting AEW signing completed his 12-week training camp in December, 7-foot-2 Satnam Singh. Singh, the first Indian player drafted by the NBA in 2015 by the Dallas Mavericks, signed with AEW in late September. He clearly stood out from a training group of diverse wrestlers and made a brief appearance in the camp-ending showcase to deliver a huge choke slam.
The diversity among the wrestlers is higher than ever, a mix between former athletes and newcomers with a flair for the dramatic side of the sport.
“We get everything,” Marshall said. “It’s changed. It used to be a lot of athletes. Nerd culture has taken over wrestling. It’s hard for me to grasp. It just is. The theatrics. Everyone’s a comic book character nowadays. Like the New Day.
What I try to explain to these (wrestlers) about New Day — the New Day are great athletes and they just happen to like video games. One of the arguments I always have with students, I ask them what their favorite video game is. They’ll tell me and I don’t know anything about video games. I’ll ask them, ‘Hey, run me through the video game, tell me what levels there are.’ They’ll tell me everything, beginning to end. So I say, ‘What’s your favorite wrestling match?’ Then they’ll tell me and I’ll ask them to tell me about that wrestling match. And then they can’t. They can barely tell me the finish.
“I’m like, ‘So you’re telling me this is what you love?’ Then I’ll tell them everything about their favorite wrestling match and that’s not even my favorite match. Most of the time it’s a match I’ve seen probably numerous times. When I watch wrestling, I look at it from a different light. So I study it. Everything I do I really try to take care of. It’s one of the biggest pet peeves of mine. They all want to wrestle. They all want to dress up. They don’t want to work. They don’t want to do the extras like go to the gym, tanning, eat right. That’s the hardest part. The wrestling is easy. It’s 5 minutes.”
The Nightmare Factory also helps its clients in that regard. The wrestlers spend two hours each afternoon in athletic training sessions with Hammer Smith coaches, renowned for training pro and college athletes. Marshall’s wife, Carolyn Cuellari, is a nutritionist who sets up a plan for each wrestler.
“It’s a tough 12 weeks, but we haven’t had anybody that hasn’t made it through,” Sampson said. “Everyone’s been happy with their process. You’ll come out on the other side of 12 weeks with extreme conditioning. We do nutrition, so you’ll come out completely different if you stick in and do the work.”
The latest group of wrestling students finished up their camp Dec. 19 with a showcase, which began with a photo opportunity with Marshall and Rhodes. Those two watched the matches from ringside seats, occupied by loyal wrestling fans and family members of students.
“I get to live my dream,” Marshall said. “And I get to help others live their dream, which is even better. Which I never thought would be because I’m a selfish person. But the moment I started helping other people was the moment everything good started happening to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.