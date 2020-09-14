The Pro Pickleball Association will bring the Georgia Open Grand Slam Qualifier from Sept. 17-20 in Peachtree Corners.
Both amateurs and professionals will participate in this event, held in metro Atlanta for the first time. The resurfaced courts at the Life Time Athletic and Tennis Club in Peachtree Corners is the host site for the Georgia Open, one of the PPA’s largest tournaments of the year.
Hundreds of players will battle it out over the course of four days to determine who will take the top spots in men’s doubles, women’s doubles, mixed doubles and men’s and women’s singles.
The Georgia Open is a Grand Slam qualifier, which means that the players who take medals at this event will be awarded preferred entry into the PPA’s Grand Slam tournaments. With $55,000 in prize money on the line, the event draws participants from both the metro Atlanta area as well as from surrounding states.
All four days of the Georgia Open will also be streamed live to ESPN3.
The Georgia Open kicks off with singles on Thursday, then continues with the Pro Players Cup on Friday, gender doubles on Saturday and mixed doubles on Sunday. The Pro Players Cup, set for Friday, pits the top competitors against each other in a team-style format that allows players to strategize and collaborate in a way that is totally new.
In addition to the professional competition, amateurs have the opportunity to compete in the following skill levels:
• 3.5 19+,50+,60+
• 4.0 19+,50+,60+
• 4.5 19+,50+,60+
• 5.0 19+,50+,60+
The Georgia Open has COVID-19 policies, procedures, and admission requirements in place for its spectators and players. The PPGA encourages everyone to be responsible and make decisions that are in the best interests of all, and to remain at home if there is any feeling or hesitation about attending.
For those who attend the event, the PPA asks that you respect CDC guidelines and each other. Staff will conduct a health screening onsite and ask a series of questions that must be passed in order to gain admission. Questions will include whether attendees are currently experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, including the following: fever above 100 degrees, shortness of breath, cough, sore throat, chills or body aches, headache or recent loss of taste or smell. Those who have been in direct, close contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 will be refused entry.
