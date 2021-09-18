urgent Prince Avenue Christian rallies late to escape Wesleyan upset bid From Staff Reports Sep 18, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Scenes from Wesleyan's 35-10 loss to Prince Avenue Christian on Sept. 17, 2021, in Bogart, Georgia. (Photos/ Kathryn Skeean, kathrynskeeanphoto@gmail.com) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BOGART — Wesleyan put a scare into reigning Class A Private state football champion Prince Avenue Christian on Friday, but the hosts pulled away late for a 35-10 win.The Wolves were tied 7-7 at halftime and took a 10-7 lead in the third quarter on a Brooks Sturgeon field goal before Prince Avenue surged ahead. Drew Ball had two interceptions and a 49-yard touchdown reception from Jett Miller to lead Wesleyan. Drew Ball Brian L. 