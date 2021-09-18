210917_kes_WesvPrince_030.jpg
Scenes from Wesleyan's 35-10 loss to Prince Avenue Christian on Sept. 17, 2021, in Bogart, Georgia. (Photos/ Kathryn Skeean, kathrynskeeanphoto@gmail.com)

BOGART — Wesleyan put a scare into reigning Class A Private state football champion Prince Avenue Christian on Friday, but the hosts pulled away late for a 35-10 win.

The Wolves were tied 7-7 at halftime and took a 10-7 lead in the third quarter on a Brooks Sturgeon field goal before Prince Avenue surged ahead.

Drew Ball had two interceptions and a 49-yard touchdown reception from Jett Miller to lead Wesleyan.

Brian_L_Morgan_20210806_BMC2104.jpg

Drew Ball

