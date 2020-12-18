PEACHTREE CORNERS — In not so surprising news, five-star quarterback and Georgia signee Brock Vandagriff stole the show Friday night, leading Prince Avenue Christian’s offense over, under, around and through Wesleyan in a 50-3 victory.
His 271 yards and four total touchdown passes led the way for the Wolverines in the Class A Private semifinal game.
Defensively, the Wolverines were just as dominant, allowing just 103 yards of total offense and forcing three turnovers.
Though Wesleyan head coach Franklin Pridgen was obviously disappointed in his team’s performance, he believes the game’s result was less about the Wolves’ errors and more about Prince Avenue Christian’s abilities.
“I don’t think that anything went wrong," Pridgen said. "I mean, we made some mistakes, obviously. Prince Avenue is just a really good football team. My guess is that they’ll be the state champion. I don’t know (if) I’m interested in what we did wrong… I think the credit for this victory goes to Prince.”
Wesleyan scored its first and only points on its opening drive. A blend of Griffin Caldwell runs and Ryan Rose connections led to a 33-yard Brooks Sturgeon field goal.
From that moment on, it was all about the Wolverines.
Two punts later, Prince Avenue Christian started its second drive on its own 41-yard line. Nine snaps later, Vandagriff took the lead on a one-yard power run, plowing through two Wolf defenders and across the goal line to go up 7-3.
An interception courtesy of Bailey Stockton three plays later set the Wolverine offense up with a short, eight-yard field in front of them. On a second and goal, Vandagriff rolled to his right, connected with Zac Dyer from six yards out, and watched him sneak inside the pylon to extend the early lead to 14-3.
The Prince Avenue Christian aerial attack continued its bombing from there as two completions of over 20 yards on its following possession set up Vandagriff’s second touchdown toss of the day. Facing a first and goal from the eight, the young gun veered to his right, pump faked and hit a tip-toeing Phillip Kelley in the front corner of the end zone.
A late 37-yard field goal from Bryson Franklin gave the Wolverines a comfortable 24-3 lead at the intermission.
The Wolf defense began to show some spark in the second half, forcing a punt on Prince Avenue Christian’s opening drive. However, any momentum gained was quickly sullied when Wesleyan’s punt on the ensuing drive was blocked. The ball rolled out of the back of the end zone for a safety.
The Wolverines kept the line rolling on their following drive. A couple of long completions helped set up a 12-yard touchdown run from Landon Owens to cap off an 83-yard, 10-play drive.
Another long offensive drive on Prince Avenue Christian’s next possession set up a 36-yard Bryson field goal.
A 5-yard touchdown catch by Jake Pittman and a 31-yard touchdown run by Owens served as the last two nails in the coffin of the Wesleyan season.
Despite the aforementioned disappointment, Pridgen still had plenty of positive things to say following the elimination.
“(This team) is a region champion. They’re a state semifinalist," Pridgen said. "Obviously, tonight was forgettable in terms of the score, but we’ve had very few forgettable nights in an unforgettable season. We had one of our best senior classes ever. To watch them soar and achieve was just a gift to us.”
Prince Avenue Christian 50, Wesleyan 3
Prince 7 17 12 14 - 50
Wesleyan 3 0 0 0 - 3
FIRST QUARTER
Wesleyan: Brooks Sturgeon 33 FG 8:01
Prince Avenue Christian: Brock Vandagriff 1 run (Bryson Franklin kick) 1:43
SECOND QUARTER
Prince Avenue Christian: Zac Dyer 6 pass from Vandagriff (Franklin kick) 11:53
Prince Avenue Christian: Phillip Kelley 8 pass from Vandagriff (Franklin kick) 6:48
Prince Avenue Christian: Franklin 37 FG 0:08
THIRD QUARTER
Prince Avenue Christian: Safety 9:33
Prince Avenue Christian: Landon Owens 12 run (Franklin kick) 6:06
Prince Avenue Christian: Franklin 26 FG 0:37
FOURTH QUARTER
Prince Avenue Christian: Jake Pittman 5 pass from Vandagriff (Franklin kick) 8:44
Prince Avenue Christian: Landon Owens 31 run (Franklin kick) 7:47
