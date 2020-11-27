BOGART — Top-ranked Prince Avenue Christian eliminated Hebron Christian with a 63-21 victory Friday in the first round of the Class A Private state playoffs.
The Wolverines had defeated Hebron 63-14 a little more than a month earlier.
Star quarterback Brock Vandagriff accounted for six TDs, four rushing and two passing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.